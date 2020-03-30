By  on March 30, 2020

LONDON — Merino wool is more eco-friendly than previously thought, according to a new study by The Woolmark Company that has found the fabric does not contribute to microplastics in the ocean.

“Our research into wool and microplastics began back in 2016 when we investigated the current state of our knowledge concerning microplastic pollution. Wool has long been heralded the original eco-fiber, but concerns had been raised about the machine-washable finish applied to the wool and whether it added to the problem,” said Stuart McCullough, managing director of The Woolmark Company.

