MILAN — The mood was uncharacteristically gloomy at the latest edition of textile trade show Milano Unica, which closed here last week registering a 2 percent contraction in the number of visitors compared to the same edition in 2019.

Textile entrepreneurs voiced their concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that could potentially impact sales of end products and consequently fabrics and the Australian bushfires and drought conditions that are expected to damage the quality of wool, especially in the second half of the year.