FLORENCE — “And if designers are not moved by a suffering planet, who should be?” read one of the more than 100 textile panels showcased in the trend area of Pitti Filati’s latest edition, which ended here on Jan. 24.

Staged at the Fortezza da Basso location, the 86th iteration of the three-day Florentine textile trade show got loud on sustainability, a theme that has represented international spinners’ refrain during the past few years yet reached a new high this season.