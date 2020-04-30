PARIS — Seeking to offer some visibility in the unsettled environment, Première Vision has issued a new calendar for its trade shows in Europe and the U.S. for the rest of this year and into 2021, bulked up its digital services and drawn up measures to make it easier for participants to sign up.

This includes loosening registration requirements for exhibitors, taking on the risk of a show’s cancellation, allowing visitors free access and opening up its online marketplace.

“We have explored every possible option to provide tangible support to the market,” said Gilles Lasbordes, general manager of Première Vision. Organizers have sought to make information available online, and are working to develop their digital system to offer extra services to people who are unable to make the physical events by, for example, livestreaming seminars and master classes.

“There have been a lot of adjustments, and adapting given the current environment — with postponements and cancellations,” said Lasbordes, noting that the new dates remain subject to the evolving situation. Health considerations and recommendations from local authorities will remain a priority, including social distancing, he emphasized.

“We are keeping close contact with exhibitors, the situation varies in different places, but the point in common is that fashion activity has very much come to a halt,” Lasbordes added, citing this as a reason to work toward setting up a new calendar to provide dates for people to work toward.

View Gallery Related Gallery 18 Mother’s Day Gifts to Get Your Mom Through Quarantine

Première Vision Paris will take place Sept. 15 to 17 at the Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte, including Blossom Première Vision exhibitors as well as Denim Première Vision exhibitors.

The Denim show was scheduled for Milan on June 10 and 11.

Denim Première Vision will pick up again in Berlin in November and return to Milan next year, on May 26 and 27.

Blossom Première Vision, meanwhile, which had been scheduled for July 1 and 2, will feature material for pre-collections, like leather, fabric and accessories, as well as for the main collections of fashion houses.

Organizers have extended registration periods so exhibitors can sign up later, and are offering free access to visitors who register by Aug. 31. If an event is canceled, exhibitors will be reimbursed.

The Made in France Première Vision show has been postponed to Sept. 1 and 2, and will take place at the Carreau du Temple in Paris.

Première Vision New York will now be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, offering a local option for buyers in the U.S. just two weeks after the Paris show. It was originally scheduled for July 21 and 22.

The Portland, Ore., show Première Vision Sport, which features high-performance apparel and active sportswear, has been postponed until Aug. 19 to 20, where it will take place alongside the Material Show, a sports footwear show, at the Oregon Convention Center. It had been planned for July 29 and 30.

Organizers have also opened up its online “marketplace” services to the Première Vision Paris and Denim exhibitors starting in March, where they can display their collections, maintain contact with customers and develop their online business. Traditional meetings on trends like colors and materials were expanded and held online.

“We all need activity to start up again, to return to a sort of normalcy, pick up discussions with our clients — see them again — because we haven’t seen them for weeks and weeks,” said Lasbordes.