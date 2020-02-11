PARIS — Talk about bad timing — or a show of solidarity. With masked visitors peppering its halls, Première Vision on the opening day of its flagship Première Vision Paris trade show announced the creation of a new event headed to Shenzhen, China, this fall.

Scheduled to run Nov. 27 to 29 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, the salon will be held in tandem with the local Fashion Source trade fair and present creative materials spanning yarns, fabrics, accessories, leathers and textile designs from a broad range of Asian and European producers, the company said.