March 11, 2020

This week in sustainability news, textile arts and the science of microfibers came under focus. Meanwhile, brands such as Adidas commit to science-based targets, which is the first step in having targets independently verified against a set of criteria developed by the Science Based Targets initiative, a nonprofit aligning company targets with climate science.

ART OF RECYCLING: Pantone and Westchester community members donated 10,000 square feet of excess fabric to support the build of “Metropolis Sunrise,” a large-scale art installation highlighting the importance of textile recycling. ArtsWestchester and artist Amanda Browder began work on the project, which is slated to be revealed in May.

