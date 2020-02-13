By  on February 13, 2020

Adidas, Ikea and H&M Group, respectively, rank in the top three for sustainable cotton, according to a new report.

The Sustainable Cotton Ranking 2020, completed in partnership between World Wildlife Fund, Solidaridad and Pesticide Action Network U.K., gives insight into how 77 of the largest cotton-using companies score on their policy, traceability and uptake of sustainable cotton.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers