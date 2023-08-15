×
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Through the Years: How the Twins Evolved From Sitcom Stars to Style Icons

How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have evolved since their "Full House" days.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2019.
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 21: FULL HOUSE - Season Four - Olsen twins gallery - 9/21/90, Ashley (left) and twin Mary Kate Olsen (as Michelle)., (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
FULL HOUSE - Olsen Twins Gallery - December 22, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)MARY-KATE OLSEN (L);ASHLEY OLSEN
Mary-Kate Olsen & Ashley Olsen at the Arm and Hammer Museum in Westwood, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been in the spotlight since they were babies. After playing Michelle Tanner on “Full House,” the Olsen twins became a household name.

The siblings soon became stars in their own right, launching a production company and leading a series of popular kids’ films. Following their official retirement from acting in the 2000s, the twins entered the fashion industry, founding their brands The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Ahead, WWD looks back at the Olsen twins’ journey from sitcom stardom to fashion royalty.

1987: “Full House” Premieres

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 21: FULL HOUSE - Season Four - Olsen twins gallery - 9/21/90, Ashley (left) and twin Mary Kate Olsen (as Michelle)., (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 1990. Disney General Entertainment Con

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were just nine months old when “Full House” premiered on ABC. Labor laws mandate that child actors only work a set amount of hours, which is why the twins were both cast as Michelle Tanner. They took turns playing the role until “Full House” ended in 1995.

1993: The Olsen Twins Launch Dualstar

FULL HOUSE - Olsen Twins Gallery - December 22, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)MARY-KATE OLSEN (L);ASHLEY OLSEN
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 1993. Disney General Entertainment Con

At the ages of 6, Mary-Kate and Ashley founded Dualstar, a production company that encompassed several subsidiaries including video distribution, clothing, animation and music. Under the Dualstar banner, the Olsen twins starred in 14 movies, two direct-to-video series and three television shows.

2004: Teen Idols

Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during New York Minute on Location in Manhattan - October 9, 2003 at Midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the set of “New York Minute.” WireImage

Mary-Kate and Ashley made their silver screen debut in 1995 with “It Takes Two.” Their only other feature film, “New York Minute,” came out in 2004. It marked the Olsens’ final film together, as well as Ashley’s last film appearance. Upon their 18th birthday, the twins became joint chief executive officers and presidents of Dualstar.

2006: The Olsen Twins Start The Row

Mary-Kate Olsen (L) and Ashley Olsen attend the 2007 CFDA Fashion awards at the New York Public LIbrary. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 2007 CFDA Fashion Awards. Penske Media via Getty Images

Even before they launched their own label, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were fixtures in the fashion industry, sitting in the front row of Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs, landing invites to the Met Gala and becoming spokesmodels for Badgley Mischka.

The twins’ affinity for breezy, oversize silhouettes spawned a boho craze, which they eventually capitalized on by founding The Row in 2006. Today, the brand encompasses quiet luxury across women’s and menswear, handbags, shoes, accessories and children’s apparel.

In 2007, Mary-Kate and Ashley debuted a second clothing line, Elizabeth and James, which was named after their younger siblings.

2012-Present: Decorated Designers

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the J.Mendal Fall 2012 show at Lincoln Center during Fall 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 15, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/WireImage)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2012. WireImage

As the Olsens matured, so, too, did their designs. The Row still focuses on staple pieces but with a sophisticated twist. The label puts a stylish spin on business casual basics, embracing luxe textures like silk and cashmere.

The twins won their first CFDA Fashion Award for The Row in 2012. Mary-Kate and Ashley have consistently swept the categories of Accessories Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year, picking up four more CFDA Awards between 2014 and 2021.

