×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Barbie’s Biggest Fashion Collaborations Through the Years

As the anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie is in the works, WWD takes a look at some of the fashion doll’s best collaborations over the years.

Moschino Barbie Collection
By Far
Dorsey
Funboy
Le Specs
View ALL 11 Photos

It’s no secret that Barbie is one fashionable doll.

Since its launch in 1959, the doll, manufactured by Mattel, has collaborated with a number of brands, creatives and people to create limited-edition dolls and collections to celebrate Barbie’s mark on popular culture and fashion.

Over the years, the company has become more committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality, creating dolls of all shapes and sizes.

With the anticipated “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, in the works, fans are intrigued to know more about the movie and what it entails. Award-winning director Greta Gerwig has been tapped to direct and write the movie.

The film currently has a scheduled release date of July 21, 2023.

Here, WWD breaks down some of Barbie’s biggest fashion collaborations over the years. Scroll on for more.

Related Galleries

Balmain

Balmain Barbie collection, barbie best fashion collaborations
A look from the Balmain x Barbie campaign. NORBERT SCHOERNER

In January, Balmain and Barbie collaborated to create a limited-edition, 70-piece collection. The brand’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, designed pieces ranging from 195 euro T-shirts up to 29,990 euros for a couture-caliber evening gown. For its launch, Neiman Marcus mounted a special pop-up in Dallas, Texas.

The designer applied assorted shades of pink, from blush to fuchsia, to a range of emblematic Balmain styles including sailor sweaters, tailoring in satin or tweed, denim jackets with demonstrative gold buttons, intricate cocktail dresses and a fishtail evening gown. There are also lots of easy T-shirts and sweatshirts with graphics cribbed from 1970s packaging, plus jeans with a disco flare.

Moschino

barbie best fashion collaborations, Moschino Barbie Collection
The Moschino Barbie dolls Courtesy

In 2015, Moschino teamed up with Barbie to create a doll and capsule collection for women.

The label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, dressed the doll in a slogan T-shirt, mesh knitwear, a quilted faux leather bomber jacket and a pencil skirt. He gave the legendary Mattel doll an abundance of accessories to finish her look: earrings, sunglasses, a motorcycle bag, backpack, a gold chain belt, necklaces, faux leather cap, mini quilted cross body bag and shopping bag.

Kith

barbie best fashion collaborations, Kith Women and Barbie Are Teaming Up
Looks from the Kith Women x Barbie collection. Kith

In 2019, the cult-favorite streetwear brand teamed up with Barbie for her 60th anniversary, creating a doll and giving it a streetwear makeover with miniature apparel and accessories from Kith Women’s collections.

Vera Wang

barbie best fashion collaborations, Vera Wang Barbie
The Vera Wang Barbie doll from The Barbie Tribute Collection. Courtesy Image.

As part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, which launched last year as a way to honor and celebrate female visionaries for the incredible contributions they have made to culture, Mattel partnered with the legendary American fashion designer in May to create a doll.

The Vera Wang doll wears a look recreated from the designer’s spring 2017 runway collection.

Karl Lagerfeld

barbie best fashion collaborations, A sketch of the Barbie Lagerfeld doll.
A sketch of the Barbie Lagerfeld doll. Courtesy Photo

In 2014, the legendary German couturier and Barbie teamed to make Barbie Lagerfeld, a limited-edition doll being launched this fall by American toy giant Mattel Inc. and the iconic, Paris-based designer.

Part of the Barbie Collector series, the doll is dressed according to Lagerfeld’s signature look: a tailored black jacket, a white shirt with a high collar and skinny black jeans. Accessories are key, including a fat necktie, dark sunglasses and black ankle boots.

Tommy x Gigi

In 2017, the model and Barbie partnered to make a doll in her likeness, celebrating her second capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger. Hadid’s Barbie was decked out in a Tommy Hilfiger logo T-shirt, cut-off denim jeans and roller blades, which was fitting for the runway show held in Venice Beach in Los Angeles. An actual Barbie doll was created for the event.

Diane von Furstenberg

barbie best fashion collaborations, Diane von Furstenberg Barbie
Diane von Furstenberg Barbie Courtesy

In 2007, the Belgian designer teamed with the fashion doll to create a doll inspired by herself, complete with dark brown long hair and her signature wrap dress in bright pink.

Juicy Couture

In 2004, at the height of the now-iconic Y2K fashion, the then-very popular brand created two fashion dolls depicting their founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor. The two Barbie dolls are wearing Juicy’s signature tracksuits in bright green and hot pink. Click here to see the collaboration.

READ MORE HERE:

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Vera Wang Tapped as Barbie’s Latest Female Visionary

EXCLUSIVE: Neiman Marcus Creates Very Parisian Pop-up for Balmain x Barbie

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Barbie's Best Fashion Collaborations: Balmain, Moschino

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad