The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Following last year’s record number of fashion collaborations, 2022 has seen its fair share of major partnerships from design houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and many more.

The year kicked off with Kanye West and Gap’s Yeezy Gap collaboration taking a step further by collaborating with Balenciaga creative director and West’s close friend Demna Gvasalia for the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, which has released two drops so far this year.

Most recently, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed during his fall 2022 Jacquemus ready-to-wear runway show that he is teaming with Nike on a collection of minimalist women’s sportswear pieces.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the biggest fashion collaborations to debut so far in 2022. Read on for more.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

A Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga look. Courtesy

Kanye West and Gap took their Yeezy Gap collaboration that debuted last year a step further by bringing in West’s close friend and collaborator, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, to create a new collaboration between the three brands called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, announcing the news in January.

The collaboration released its first drop in February, which consisted of a collection of eight styles including a denim jacket, jeans, a range of logo T-shirts, hoodies, fitted sweatpants and puffer jackets. The collection ranged in price from $120 to $440. Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga released a second drop this May.

Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon

A look from the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection courtesy image

Prada and Adidas teamed up once again this January for the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection. The two brands previously joined forces for a long-term collaboration in 2019. The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection is the third collection created by the two brands.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection offered reimagined versions of the Adidas Originals Forum sneaker in high and low versions, as well as track jackets, tracksuits, sweaters, hoodies and bucket hats.

Balmain x Barbie

The pop-up at Neiman Marcus in Dallas for the Balmain X Barbie collection. Sincerely Staton

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing turned his childhood love of Barbie dolls into the design house’s latest collaboration this January, teaming with the iconic doll to create a 70-piece collection that spanned logo T-shirts to couture evening gowns.

The collection was made in shades of pink and incorporated some of Balmain’s design signatures, like sailor sweaters, tweed, denim jackets and cocktail dresses. The collection offered handbags that were updated versions of Balmain’s signatures fused with the aesthetic of the windowed cardboard boxes the Barbie dolls are housed in.

Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock

Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock. Courtesy

Two iconic footwear brands, Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock, joined forces this March to release a capsule collection that merged both brand’s design aesthetics. The six-piece collection included three styles of the Birkenstock Arizona sandal in velvet fuchsia and blue, as well as black leather, and three styles of the Birkenstock Boston clogs offered in the same colorways. Both styles also featured crystal embellishments on the buckle, reminiscent of the design element seen on the iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps.

Burberry x Supreme

Rapper A$AP Nast released images of him wearing what appear to be items from the Burberry x Supreme collaboration. Instagram/Asap Nast

Burberry and Supreme teamed in March for a spring 2022 collection featuring trenchcoats, puffer jackets, denim trucker jackets, rugby shirts, hoodies, jeans, denim shorts, T-shirt, hats and skateboards. The collection fused the signature Burberry plaid print with Supreme’s streetwear aesthetic.

Disney x Givenchy

A look at Givenchy and Disney’s collaboration. Courtesy of Givenchy

Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams revealed in May that he was teaming with Disney for a collaboration called “The Wonder Gallery.” The collaboration debuted with a collection of T-shirts and hooded long sleeve T-shirts featuring Disney’s iconic characters. A second collection will debut sometime this summer.

Fendace

An image from the Fendace Fendi by Versace campaign. Courtesy of Fendace

While it officially debuted during a joint runway show in September 2021, the Versace and Fendi collaboration, known as Fendace, officially hit stores this May. The collaboration included two collections: Donatella Versace’s Fendi by Versace collection and Kim Jones’ Versace by Fendi collection.

The Fendace collaboration included apparel, shoes and accessories that fused both design house’s iconic logos and motifs, such as Versace’s iconic Baroque print and safety pins and Fendi’s signature “F” logo. Pieces from the collections ranged in price from $195 to $38,975.

Adidas x Gucci

A look from the Adidas x Gucci collection. Courtesy of Gucci

After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 rtw runway show in February, the design house released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase this June. The collection included women’s and menswear pieces across apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merged both brands’ well-known motifs, like Adidas’ three-stripe design and Gucci’s classic red and green color palette. The collection ranged in price from $235 to $4,200.

Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1”

One of Louis Vuitton and Nike’s sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton continued honoring the legacy of its late menswear designer Virgil Abloh by teaming with Nike this May to release nine editions of the coveted “Air Force 1” sneakers Abloh designed in a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Nike.

In addition to the collection, Louis Vuitton dedicated an exhibition to Abloh at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in New York City during the month of May.

Opening Ceremony x Peter Do

The Opening Ceremony x Peter Do varsity jacket, exclusively for Farfetch Beat. courtesy shot.

Opening Ceremony and fashion designer Peter Do teamed in June for the first collaboration under Farfetch Beat, the online retailer’s new concept that introduces exclusive product experiences. The collaboration was also part of Opening Ceremony’s ongoing 20th anniversary celebration.

The collaboration offered three takes on Opening Ceremony’s signature varsity jacket, merging the classic silhouette with Do’s well-known “spacer” material. The collection also offered an upcycled varsity jacket.

Nike x Jacquemus

Simon Porte Jacquemus and a teaser of the upcoming Nike x Jacquemus collaboration. Courtesy of Jacquemus + Nike

During his “Le Papier” Jacquemus fall 2022 rtw runway show, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed the design house’s collaboration with Nike. The 15-piece collection was made available to purchase in June and included a minimal take on women’s sportswear.

The Nike x Jacquemus collection included sports bras, cropped polo shirts, bike shorts, hoodies, bucket hats, T-shirt dresses and two colorways of the Nike Humara sneaker. The collection ranged in price from 40 euros to 175 euros and will be made available again through Nike stores later this summer.

Mowalola x New Balance

Mowalola Spring 2023. Courtesy of Ik Aldama

During Mowalola’s viral spring 2023 rtw runway show that took place in June, the brand revealed its first collaboration with New Balance. The brands teamed to create two colorways of the New Balance 90/60 sneaker, which was largely inspired by the sports brand’s 990 series and running silhouettes from the early Aughts. The shoes are scheduled to release in New Balance stores and select retailers this fall.

