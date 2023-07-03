Everything to Know About Birkin Bangs, Hermès Handbag Muse Jane Birkin’s Wispy Fringe Hairstyle That’s Trending This Season

Since Jane Birkin’s rise to fame in the late ’60s, the singer and actress has earned her place as an enduring style icon. Not only did she lend her name to Hermès’ iconic handbag, but she’s also to thank for one of today’s trendiest hairdos: Birkin bangs.

French styles have always been a source for emulation, but with the proliferation of TikTok, “French girl” fashion and beauty trends have reached a new generation of consumers. Birkin’s wispy iteration of fringe is the latest example.

What Are Birkin Bangs?

Birkin bangs were popularized by Jane Birkin in the ’60s. The blunt-cut style doesn’t require as much hair, meaning that Birkin bangs aren’t as full as typical fringe. Birkin bangs can be cut at various lengths, either above, below or at the eyebrow level. They should be slightly scruffy and more sparse at the ends, adding dimension and texture around the face.

Jane Birkin in the ’60s. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Why Are Birkin Bangs Back?

French trends rarely go out of style, and their timelessness is reflected in Birkin bangs. The hairstyle has sporadically popped up over the years. Anne Hathaway’s feathery fringe in “The Devil Wears Prada” spurred a fad for Birkin-inspired bangs back in the late 2000s.

As women continuously seek out more efficient ways to express their personal style, easy-to-maintain Birkin bangs are the blueprint, acting as a built-in accessory that flatter a variety of face shapes.

Jane Birkin in 1975. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Getty Images

Which Celebrities Are Wearing Birkin Bangs?

Today’s version of Birkin bangs are slightly longer than Jane’s eyebrow-length style, hitting slightly above the eyelids. This variation has been spotted on several stars, including Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins and Emily Ratajkowski. Dakota Johnson, meanwhile, has long favored the original style of Birkin bangs.

Emily Ratajkowski in 2023. WireImage

How Do You Style Birkin Bangs?

If you want to channel Jane’s ’60s style, wear Birkin bangs with your hair down. They also look great in any kind of updo, as Collins displays below. Try Birkin bangs in a messy, low or sleek bun, or if you’d like to opt for a French style, a chignon.

Lily Collins in 2023. FilmMagic,

Birkin bangs work best with straight, fine hair, but can also be replicated on wavy strands. In this case, though, they may require some additional styling using a blow dryer. Chat with your hairstylist to figure out how you can best wear Birkin bangs.