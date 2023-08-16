Blackpink Star Jennie’s Style Evolution Through the Years: Structured Ballgowns, Preppy Blazers and Tons of Chanel

Blackpink‘s Jennie continues to captivate audiences worldwide, not only with her standout vocals but also with her scene-stealing fashion looks, as the singer is known to cause a positive fan-swirled stir on social media platforms when she posts her outfits.

Since her girl group’s debut in 2018, the South Korean artist and the rest of her Blackpink members have showcased their standout fashion sense, wearing a number of ensembles from high-profile designers along with posing front row at luxury fashion shows.

In addition, like many other K-pop stars, Jennie has also secured a number of high-fashion ambassadorships of her own, including a long-standing one with Chanel. The star has been a global brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2019 and wears the brand so often that the Blinks (Blackpink’s fan base) gave her the nickname “Human Chanel.”

Ahead is a glimpse into Jennie’s fashionable moments throughout the years.

2018

Jennie at the 2018 Chanel Paris Fashion Week womenswear show on Oct. 2 in Paris. Getty Images for Chanel

In 2018, at Chanel’s ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week, Jennie channeled the brand’s signature texture in a tweed high-waisted pants set. The star paired her sharp blue ensemble with the brand’s classic double flap bag in a matching print, which delicate details also included a light blue border trim.

Jennie at the 2018 launch of “Les Eaux De Chanel” photocall on June 7 in Deauville, France. Getty Images

That same year, to the launch of the “Les Eaux De Chanel” photo call in Deauville, France, Jennie looked to Chanel again. This time she repurposed the brand’s wool jacquard top, which had a chevron print and raw edges, into a chic-themed minidress.

2019

Jennie at the Chanel fall 2019 show on March 5 in Paris. Getty Images for Chanel

To the Chanel fall 2019 show, Jennie went white in a preppy minidress with black braided trim bordering throughout. Along with adding a statement red lip to contrast the dainty look, Jennie also incorporated a “CC” logo belt.

2022

Jennie at the Chanel fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8 in Paris. Getty Images

In 2022, to Chanel’s show during Paris Fashion Week, Jennie went all-black in a school-girl-inspired ensemble, which consisted of a velour jogger shorts set and a fuzzy bustier crop top. The star accessorized with white frilly ankle socks and bold gold jewelry.

2023

Jennie at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

In 2023, for her first appearance at the Met Gala, Jennie opted for a minimalist Chanel minidress that channeled the fashion event’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Jennie’s outfit details included a scalloped neckline and a pleated skirt.

Jennie at the “The Idol” red carpet. Getty Images

Jennie also graced “The Idol” red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, where she took on ballerina inspiration in a Chanel couture gown with black tulle and a structured lace bodice. “The Idol,” a series on Max that saw a June release, marked Jennie’s acting debut.