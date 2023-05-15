×
Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Valentino Returning to Milan Men's Fashion Week

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Through the Years

The annual film festival features some of the biggest red carpet moments as actresses arrive in couture outfits and custom looks for the event.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Alessandra Ambrosio attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Prince Rainer III, Princess Grace, Grace Kelly Prince Rainer III and Princess Grace arriving at the gala opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France onPrince Rainer III and Princess Grace, Cannes, France
Carlo Ponti with Sophia LorenTHE 14TH INTERNATIONAL CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, CANNES, FRANCE - 1961
NATALIE WOOD - 1963VARIOUS - 1960s
BRIGITTE BARDOTCANNES FILM FESTIVAL - 1965
The annual Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest events in the film industry. This year it takes place starting Tuesday through May 27.

The festival celebrates international cinema, and brings together actors, directors, screenwriters and other film industry personnel together in Cannes, France, to showcase new works. Awards are granted in categories including best actress, best actor, best director and best screenplay.

With so many international figures descending upon Cannes, it’s also a peak time for some of the best in red carpet fashion. The Cannes red carpets have been graced by actresses wearing everything from Dior couture to custom Valentino.

Here, WWD takes a look at some of the Cannes red carpet style through the years.

Madonna, 1991

American pop star Madonna displays the outfit, cone bra designed by French Jean-Paul Gaultier, she is wearing under an ample coat as she leaves the Cannes Festival Palace after the screening of her movie "in Bed with Madonna", on May 13, 1991 in Cannes, while movie director Alex Keshinian (L) looks on. Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone was the third of eight children born into a large Italian family in Michigan. Her father, Sylvio Ciccone, was a design engineer for General Motors, and her mother was Madonna Ciccone. AFP PHOTO GERARD JULIEN / AFP / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)
American pop star Madonna displays the outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier she is wearing under an ample coat as she leaves the Cannes Festival Palace after the screening of her movie “In Bed With Madonna,” on May 13, 1991 in Cannes. AFP via Getty Images

At the 1991 Cannes Film Festival, global pop star Madonna took an edgy approach to red carpet dressing when she attended the screening of her movie “In Bed With Madonna” wearing a lingerie set from Jean Paul Gaultier, including the designer’s famed cone bra that the singer helped popularize. The lingerie was a revealing moment as Madonna arrived wrapped in a pink robe coat before unveiling the more scantily-clad ensemble underneath.

Sharon Stone, 1995

CANNES FESTIVAL: PEOPLE ARRIVING AT THE OLYMPIA CINEMA (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)
Sharon Stone at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. Sygma via Getty Images

In 1995 at the Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone turned heads in a Valentino gown with a voluminous skirt she wore unbuttoned to reveal a pair of beaded Hot Pants underneath. It continued building a precedent for riskier looks on the Cannes red carpet.

Naomi Campbell, 2010

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Model Naomi Campbell attends the "Biutiful" Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell attends the “Biutiful” premiere during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2010 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell graced the 2010 Cannes red carpet in a gold and bronze chainmail dress from Roberto Cavalli. The formfitting dress was accessorized with gold accessories, including a clutch bag and bracelet. Campbell attended that year for the screening of Javier Bardem’s film “Biutiful.”

Lupita Nyong’o 2015

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Lupita Nyong'o green gucci dress, attends the opening ceremony and premiere of "La Tete Haute" ("Standing Tall") during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images for Kering)
Lupita Nyong’o attends the opening ceremony and premiere of “La Tete Haute” (“Standing Tall”) during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2015 in Cannes, France. Danny E. Martindale

At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, Nyong’o wore a cascading pleated green dress with a floral appliqué neckline from Gucci at the premiere of “La Tete Haute” (“Standing Tall”). The dress marked a momentous occasion for the brand’s former creative director Alessandro Michele. Earlier that year, Michele had just taken over as creative director of Gucci, and he was working hard on making his mark on the brand and building its celebrity clientele.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 2017

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the “Okja” screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channeled Cinderella for the screening of “Okia” at Cannes in 2017. Her voluminous light blue ball gown featured a low neckline and intricate embroidery making her look like a real-life Disney princess.

PHOTOS: See more Cannes Film Festival moments through the years in the gallery.

