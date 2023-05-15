Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Through the Years

The annual Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest events in the film industry. This year it takes place starting Tuesday through May 27.

The festival celebrates international cinema, and brings together actors, directors, screenwriters and other film industry personnel together in Cannes, France, to showcase new works. Awards are granted in categories including best actress, best actor, best director and best screenplay.

With so many international figures descending upon Cannes, it’s also a peak time for some of the best in red carpet fashion. The Cannes red carpets have been graced by actresses wearing everything from Dior couture to custom Valentino.

Here, WWD takes a look at some of the Cannes red carpet style through the years.

Madonna, 1991

American pop star Madonna displays the outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier she is wearing under an ample coat as she leaves the Cannes Festival Palace after the screening of her movie “In Bed With Madonna,” on May 13, 1991 in Cannes. AFP via Getty Images

At the 1991 Cannes Film Festival, global pop star Madonna took an edgy approach to red carpet dressing when she attended the screening of her movie “In Bed With Madonna” wearing a lingerie set from Jean Paul Gaultier, including the designer’s famed cone bra that the singer helped popularize. The lingerie was a revealing moment as Madonna arrived wrapped in a pink robe coat before unveiling the more scantily-clad ensemble underneath.

Sharon Stone, 1995

Sharon Stone at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival Sygma via Getty Images

In 1995 at the Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone turned heads in a Valentino gown with a voluminous skirt she wore unbuttoned to reveal a pair of beaded Hot Pants underneath. It continued building a precedent for riskier looks on the Cannes red carpet.

Naomi Campbell, 2010

Naomi Campbell attends the “Biutiful” premiere during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2010 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell graced the 2010 Cannes red carpet in a gold and bronze chainmail dress from Roberto Cavalli. The formfitting dress was accessorized with gold accessories, including a clutch bag and bracelet. Campbell attended that year for the screening of Javier Bardem’s film “Biutiful.”

Lupita Nyong’o 2015

Lupita Nyong’o attends the opening ceremony and premiere of “La Tete Haute” (“Standing Tall”) during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2015 in Cannes, France. Danny E. Martindale

At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, Nyong’o wore a cascading pleated green dress with a floral appliqué neckline from Gucci at the premiere of “La Tete Haute” (“Standing Tall”). The dress marked a momentous occasion for the brand’s former creative director Alessandro Michele. Earlier that year, Michele had just taken over as creative director of Gucci, and he was working hard on making his mark on the brand and building its celebrity clientele.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the “Okja” screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channeled Cinderella for the screening of “Okia” at Cannes in 2017. Her voluminous light blue ball gown featured a low neckline and intricate embroidery making her look like a real-life Disney princess.

