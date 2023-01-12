Critics’ Choice Awards Celebrity Style Through the Years

The Critics’ Choice Awards have slowly risen in prestige over the years, and are now considered an indicator of who is likely to win the prestigious Academy Awards.

And the Critics’ Choice red carpet has become a bigger deal fashion-wise, too. While the awards weren’t broadcast until 2001, making it one of the younger award shows, the Critics’ Choice awards have attracted fashion-industry favorites, including Zendaya and Lady Gaga over the years.

Nicole Kidman made a splash on the Critics’ Choice Awards carpet in a lace-embroidered slip dress with a low-cut neckline and exposed midriff in 2003, when she was nominated for “The Hours.”

Nicole Kidman attends the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony was telecast on Jan. 18, 2003, on E!. Getty Images

Kidman was an early style star from the Critics’ Choice red carpet — where celebrities didn’t really begin making bigger fashion statements until the past decade.

In 2018, Kiernan Shipka made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a mermaid-inspired dress from Spanish brand Delpozo.

Kiernan Shipka attends the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Billy Porter went even for an even more attention-getting look in 2020 when he donned a two-tone teal Hogan McLaughlin sleeveless jumpsuit.

Billy Porter attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica. Getty Images

And in 2020, red carpet and TV star Zendaya graced the red carpet wearing a pink metal Tom Ford breastplate and pink skirt.

Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020. Getty Images

In 2022, when she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci,” actress and pop star Lady Gaga made a dramatic red carpet statement wearing a gold Gucci embellished gown with a low-cut neckline and lace sleeves. She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Mar. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Actors aren’t the only ones who have had major style moments on the red carpet — Venus and Serena Williams arrived in 2022 wearing metallic silver Versace gowns. Serena featured a grandiose train.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Mar. 13, 2022. Getty Images

With the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards just a few days away, stars are expected to bring their A-game to the red carpet again.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards will take place on Sunday. The ceremony will be broadcast on The CW. Chelsea Handler will host this year’s show, taking over from previous host Taye Diggs, who hosted for four consecutive years. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.