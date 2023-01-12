×
Critics’ Choice Awards Celebrity Style Through the Years

The Critics' Choice Awards red carpet has continued to elevate itself over the years with Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and more stars.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images for Critics Choice

The Critics’ Choice Awards have slowly risen in prestige over the years, and are now considered an indicator of who is likely to win the prestigious Academy Awards.

And the Critics’ Choice red carpet has become a bigger deal fashion-wise, too. While the awards weren’t broadcast until 2001, making it one of the younger award shows, the Critics’ Choice awards have attracted fashion-industry favorites, including Zendaya and Lady Gaga over the years.

Nicole Kidman made a splash on the Critics’ Choice Awards carpet in a lace-embroidered slip dress with a low-cut neckline and exposed midriff in 2003, when she was nominated for “The Hours.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 17: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 8th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on January 17, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will be telecast on Saturday January 18, 2003 on E! . (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman attends the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony was telecast on Jan. 18, 2003, on E!. Getty Images

Kidman was an early style star from the Critics’ Choice red carpet — where celebrities didn’t really begin making bigger fashion statements until the past decade.

In 2018, Kiernan Shipka made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a mermaid-inspired dress from Spanish brand Delpozo.

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Kiernan Shipka attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kiernan Shipka attends the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Billy Porter went even for an even more attention-getting look in 2020 when he donned a two-tone teal Hogan McLaughlin sleeveless jumpsuit.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Billy Porter attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Billy Porter attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica. Getty Images

And in 2020, red carpet and TV star Zendaya graced the red carpet wearing a pink metal Tom Ford breastplate and pink skirt.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020. Getty Images

In 2022, when she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci,” actress and pop star Lady Gaga made a dramatic red carpet statement wearing a gold Gucci embellished gown with a low-cut neckline and lace sleeves. She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 13: Lady Gaga attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Savoy on March 13, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Lady Gaga attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Mar. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Actors aren’t the only ones who have had major style moments on the red carpet — Venus and Serena Williams arrived in 2022 wearing metallic silver Versace gowns. Serena featured a grandiose train.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Mar. 13, 2022. Getty Images

With the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards just a few days away, stars are expected to bring their A-game to the red carpet again.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards will take place on Sunday. The ceremony will be broadcast on The CW. Chelsea Handler will host this year’s show, taking over from previous host Taye Diggs, who hosted for four consecutive years. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

