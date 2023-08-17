×
Dua Lipa’s Style Evolution Through the Years: Chanel, Balenciaga and Versace Looks

The Grammy-winning singer's style has evolved from her early days in the spotlight.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Dua Lipa attends Free Radio Live 2016 at the Genting Arena on November 26, 2016 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Dua Lipa attends Metro Radio Christmas Live at Metro Radio Arena on December 16, 2016 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Tommy Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Dua Lipa attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dua Lipa attends The BRIT Awards 2017 at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
View ALL 15 Photos

Fashion has always been a part of Dua Lipa‘s life. Before her music career took off, she worked as a model. Her experience with the fashion world later helped Lipa craft her public image after signing with Warner Bros. in 2014 to record her first album.

As her career grew, her style became more elevated. In earlier days, Lipa would wear short dresses, often in neutral colors, like black and white from brands like Philipp Plein and Loewe, that would hit above the knee and often be topped with a jacket. Over time, Lipa’s style evolved to include more opulent gowns from brands such as Giambattista Valli, Versace, Chanel and Valentino. Here, WWD takes a closer look at the singer’s style through the years.

WMG 2016 Grammy’s red carpet

As an emerging artist, Dua Lipa attended Warner Music Group’s annual Grammy celebration at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she donned a white studded leather jacket with black trim layered over a black slipdress and accessorized with a choker. Her early style could be best described as rock ‘n’ roll inspired.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Dua Lipa attends Warner Music Group's annual Grammy celebration at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)
Dua Lipa attends Warner Music Group’s annual Grammy celebration at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. Joe Scarnici

Glamour Women of the Year 2017

In 2017, Dua Lipa began to elevate her style and go from edgy daywear to statement evening gowns. At the U.K. Glamour Women of the Year Awards, she opted for a black dress with a small train, a sequin bodice and a side cutout. It was a major red carpet movement and, literally, an award-winning look, as she won that night’s Breakthrough Award.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Dua Lipa attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 on June 6, 2017, in London. Getty Images

2018 American Music Awards

By 2018, Dua Lipa began developing stronger relationships with luxury brands. At the 2018 American Music Awards, she arrived in an ethereal Giambattista Valli white mermaid gown accessorized with a Cartier Juste Un Clou necklace. Lipa’s ever-changing hairstyles were also on display at that event with her side-part raven-dyed bob.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Dua Lipa attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Disney+ ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’ 2022

For his final North American concert, Elton John recruited Dua Lipa. Lipa took the honor in the utmost style, arriving for the event in a one-shoulder black silk taffeta evening gown with a cascading train and opera gloves from Balenciaga’s couture collection. She accessorized the dress with earrings and a bracelet from Bulgari.

Dua Lipa, Disney+, Elton John Live, Farewell
Dua Lipa attends the Disney+ “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road Event at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala marked a major stamp of fashion industry approval for Dua Lipa, who was selected as one of the co-chairs of the event. The Met Gala is considered one of the biggest nights in fashion, and this year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: Through a Line of Beauty,” honoring the late fashion designer who was the creative director of Chanel and Fendi at the time of his passing. Lipa paid homage to legendary supermodel Claudia Schiffer, sporting a white bridal gown from Chanel’s fall 1992 couture collection modeled on the runway by Schiffer herself. She accessorized the dress with a diamond statement necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1. Michael Buckner/Variety

Versace collaboration

In 2023, the singer collaborated with Versace and its creative director Donatella Versace for the brand’s La Vacanza collection. The collection featured plenty of butterfly motifs and bright colors. Lipa wore one of the dresses from the collection to the European premiere of “Barbie,” where she starred as Mermaid Barbie and also sang “Dance the Night” for the movie’s soundtrack.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” European premiere on July 12 in London. Getty Images
