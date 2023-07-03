ESPY Awards Red Carpet Style Through the Years: Brooke Shields, Tyra Banks and More

The ESPY Awards began in 1993 to honor outstanding performance in sports. In 2023, the event will be held on July 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Mikaela Shiffrin are among the nominees.

Although the awards are given for sports talent, the red carpet for the annual ceremony is also noteworthy.

While many athletes spend much of their time in sports gear and jerseys, the red carpet is a time to showcase their more formal style. Celebrity fans in attendance at the awards don’t miss a beat when it comes to red-carpet dressing either.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at the ESPY Awards’ red-carpet style through the years.

Tyra Banks in 2000

Tyra Banks at the 8th Annual ESPY Awards on Feb. 14, 2000, in Las Vegas. Getty Images

At the 2000 ESPY Awards, Tyra Banks took head-to-toe black to a whole new level. The model, who was just a year shy of debuting her long-running “America’s Next Top Model” series, arrived at the ESPY Awards in a black bra, a tiered textured skirt, a black shawl and black sandals.

Brooke Shields in 2002

Brooke Shields arrives for the 10th Annual ESPY Awards on July 10, 2002, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Brooke Shields chose a resort-worthy ensemble with an off-the-shoulder asymmetric striped shirt, wide-legged khaki pants and sandals for the 2002 ESPY Awards.

Sharon Stone in 2004

Sharon Stone attends the 12th Annual ESPY Awards on July 14, 2004, in Hollywood. Getty Images

Sharon Stone joined the cavalcade of celebrity presenters at the 2004 ESPY Awards. For her presenter duties, she wore a form-fitting sky blue cocktail dress and blue rhinestone sandals. The actress also sported a pixie cut, which was trending back then.

Samuel L. Jackson in 2009

Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the 2009 ESPY Awards on July 15, 2009, in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian

Samuel L. Jackson has hosted the ESPY Awards multiple times. For his 2009 hosting duties, the veteran actor wore a pearl-colored mandarin collar jacket, black trousers and accessorized with a Kangol driver cap. It was a unique approach from the traditional red carpet tuxedo.

Lisa Leslie, 2015

Former WNBA player Lisa Leslie attends the 2015 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Lisa Leslie never disappointed when it came to the ESPY Awards red carpet, and 2015 was no exception. Leslie looked radiant as she arrived in a yellow gown with a gold chain link jewelry-style T-strap neckline. She accessorized the dress with gold jewelry adding to the glowing sun-inspired image of the look.