Evolution of Super Bowl Rings Through the Years

The NFL Super Bowl rings have evolved from simple diamond and gold to elaborate multi-diamond pieces.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A detailed view of the Super Bowl ring worn by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
A detailed view of the Super Bowl ring worn by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 22 in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the annual final playoff game of the National Football League. It is considered one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar. This year, the game sees the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 11. The winning team receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and all team members receive another one of the most coveted NFL prizes: a Super Bowl ring.

The first Super Bowl ring was awarded in 1966 to Bart Starr, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. The ring was designed by then-Packers coach Vince Lombardi (whom the Super Bowl trophy is named after) and teammates Willie Davis and Bob Skoronski. The ring was a one-carat diamond set in white gold. Since then, the ring has become a celebrated part of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: The First Super Bowl ring of the 1966 World Champion Green Bay Packers during Media Preview of the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday, February 4, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
The First Super Bowl ring of the 1966 World Champion Green Bay Packers during Media Preview of the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2022. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Throughout the years, Super Bowl rings have become far more elaborate. The Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl ring featured 1274 diamonds. All six of the Patriots’ rings were made by jewelry company Jostens.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the 2018 New England Patriots Super Bowl Ring during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
A general view of the 2018 New England Patriots Super Bowl Ring during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

According to Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, the NFL awards the championship team the first 150 rings and pay roughly $5,000 for each ring made. It is up to the team owner to cover the difference if the ring costs more to make.

For decades, the Super Bowl rings were made from gold and diamonds, but the 2010 Green Bay Packers rings were the first to be set in platinum. The NFL requires every Super Bowl ring design to include the Super Bowl logo. The remaining design elements are chosen by the winning team and its owner. Most designs include the team’s name and logo, game score and season. Rings are also customized for each player with their name and number.

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Green Bay Packers 2010 Super Bowl XLV rings are displayed in the Champions Club at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers football team on August 16, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers 2010 Super Bowl XLV rings are displayed in the Champions Club at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers football team on Aug. 16, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

As of 2022, Jostens has created 36 of the 53 Super Bowl rings. The most recent ring the company created was the 2020 ring for the Kansas City Chiefs.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: NFL player's Charlie Peprah, Jarrett Bush and Desmond Bishop show off their 2011 Super Bowl rings for the Green Bay Packers arrive at The 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
NFL player’s Charlie Peprah, Jarrett Bush and Desmond Bishop show off their 2011 Super Bowl rings for the Green Bay Packers arrive at The 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Jul. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Last year’s winning team at Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams, had rings crafted by the Jason of Beverly Hills company. The ring has the most diamond carat weight in championship history, with 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and yellow gold. The 20 carats of mixed-cut diamonds honored the official opening of LA’s SoFI Stadium in 2020.

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Former Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth looks on with his Super Bowl ring before the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Former Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth looks on with his Super Bowl ring before the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on Sep. 8, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tiffany & Co. made seven of the Super Bowl rings as well. The brand created the New Orleans Saints 2010 Super Bowl ring, which was designed in the team colors of black and gold, and diamonds. Balfour has also been a company sought after to create Super Bowl rings.

NEW ORLEANS - JUNE 16: A member of the New Orleans Saints shows off his ring from Super Bowl XLIV on June 16, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
A member of the New Orleans Saints shows off his ring from Super Bowl XLIV on Jun. 16, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Getty Images

According to ESPN, the most expensive ring in Super Bowl history was former linebacker Lawrence Taylor’s ring from the 1991 Super Bowl, which sold for $230,401 at auction. An East Coast collector bought the ring as part of a collection of championship rings at a 2012 auction. Taylor gifted the ring to his son TJ, who decided to sell it.

With the Super Bowl set for this Sunday, fans are waiting to see which of the two teams come out on top, and what this year’s Super Bowl rings will look like. Both the Eagles and the Chiefs have past rings to use as inspiration.

