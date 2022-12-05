What to Know About the Viral Hermès Avalon Throw Blanket in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary Trailer

The intimate moments and tearful breakdowns that chronicles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life behind palace doors weren’t the only thing that attracted attention on Dec. 1 when Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming “Harry & Meghan,” a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Hermès Avalon throw blanket in the color camel.

After making a brief cameo in the background during the teaser, the Hermès Avalon throw blanket went viral.

The seconds-long clip featured a number of never-before-seen photos and clips of the couple, including an emotional, raw scene where Markle can be seen crying with her head in her hands in apparent distress on a chair that was decorated with the throw blanket, which Hermès debuted in 1988.

Following the dramatic clip, there was a 500 percent search increase on Google for the term “Hermès blanket” and an 850 percent increase for the term “Hermès blanket price.”

So, ahead of the streaming network’s soon-to-be-released series on the royals, here’s what you need to know about the Hermès Avalon throw blanket.

History of the Hermès Avalon Blanket

Its geometric-grid design pattern was influenced by the classic stable blankets used to cover horses.

In 2017, Hermès released a new model of the blanket, this time made out of full cashmere. This other model features handwoven thread that was made in a Kathmandu workshop and goes through a multitiered dyeing process that creates a rich color saturation.

On the Hermès site, the current Avalon throw blanket comes in a variety of colors and sizes, with the most classic model being 90 percent merino wool and 10 percent cashmere, with a 53-inch by 67-inch dimension.

The Hermès Avalon Blanket in pop culture

Along with being a beloved homeware item for its quality craftsmanship, the Hermès Avalon throw blanket has also appeared in a number of celebrity homes and in film.

Sarah Jessica Parker, much like Markle, was seen crying alongside the Hermès Avalon blanket in the 2008 “Sex and the City” film; Jennifer Lopez was wrapped in the Hermès Avalon blanket in her 2022 romantic-comedy “Marry Me,” and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope Disick, 10, uses the throw blanket on her bed.

How much is the Hermès Avalon blanket?

• The Avalon Tangram: The hand-spun cashmere blanket comes in five colorways: Terracotta, Camel, Abricot, Outremer and Émeraude. Its dimensions are 55.1 inches by 70.9 inches. It retails for $4,750.

• The Avalon Jump’h: It features Nicola Aguzzi’s illustration of the famous Saut Hermès event and comes in Encre, Ambre, Émeraude, Grenat and Indigo. It retails for $1,650.

• The Avalon Spring: It comes available in four colors, including Émeraude, Soleil, Perle and Sable. Its size is 63 inches by 78.7 inches. It retails for $3,500.

• The Avalon III: The throw blanket is 53 inches by 67 inches and is offered in Rouge H, Caban and Gris Clair. It retails for $1,625.