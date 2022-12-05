×
Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

What to Know About the Viral Hermès Avalon Throw Blanket in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary Trailer

The blanket has gone viral after making a cameo in the teaser for the upcoming Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

meghan markle harry and meghan netflix documentary series, hermes avalon throw blanket
Inside the new Hermes flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City.
The intimate moments and tearful breakdowns that chronicles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life behind palace doors weren’t the only thing that attracted attention on Dec. 1 when Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming “Harry & Meghan,” a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Hermès Avalon throw blanket in the color camel.

After making a brief cameo in the background during the teaser, the Hermès Avalon throw blanket went viral.

The seconds-long clip featured a number of never-before-seen photos and clips of the couple, including an emotional, raw scene where Markle can be seen crying with her head in her hands in apparent distress on a chair that was decorated with the throw blanket, which Hermès debuted in 1988.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix. The couple is kissing in what looks to be the kitchen of their home. ﻿

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix

Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan

Following the dramatic clip, there was a 500 percent search increase on Google for the term “Hermès blanket” and an 850 percent increase for the term “Hermès blanket price.”

So, ahead of the streaming network’s soon-to-be-released series on the royals, here’s what you need to know about the Hermès Avalon throw blanket.

History of the Hermès Avalon Blanket

Its geometric-grid design pattern was influenced by the classic stable blankets used to cover horses. 

In 2017, Hermès released a new model of the blanket, this time made out of full cashmere. This other model features handwoven thread that was made in a Kathmandu workshop and goes through a multitiered dyeing process that creates a rich color saturation.

On the Hermès site, the current Avalon throw blanket comes in a variety of colors and sizes, with the most classic model being 90 percent merino wool and 10 percent cashmere, with a 53-inch by 67-inch dimension. 

The Hermès Avalon Blanket in pop culture

Along with being a beloved homeware item for its quality craftsmanship, the Hermès Avalon throw blanket has also appeared in a number of celebrity homes and in film. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, much like Markle, was seen crying alongside the Hermès Avalon blanket in the 2008 “Sex and the City” film; Jennifer Lopez was wrapped in the Hermès Avalon blanket in her 2022 romantic-comedy “Marry Me,” and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope Disick, 10, uses the throw blanket on her bed. 

How much is the Hermès Avalon blanket?

The Avalon Tangram: The hand-spun cashmere blanket comes in five colorways: Terracotta, Camel, Abricot, Outremer and Émeraude. Its dimensions are 55.1 inches by 70.9 inches. It retails for $4,750.
The Avalon Jump’h: It features Nicola Aguzzi’s illustration of the famous Saut Hermès event and comes in Encre, Ambre, Émeraude, Grenat and Indigo. It retails for $1,650.
The Avalon Spring: It comes available in four colors, including Émeraude, Soleil, Perle and Sable. Its size is 63 inches by 78.7 inches. It retails for $3,500.
The Avalon III: The throw blanket is 53 inches by 67 inches and is offered in Rouge H, Caban and Gris Clair. It retails for $1,625.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

