×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

History of the Bikini: From Outlawed Swimwear to the Chanel Runway

See how tiny two-piece swimsuits have evolved over the years.

Bikini model in the 1960s, bikini history fashion
Bikini model in the 1960s. Bettmann Archive

Today, bikinis are one of the most popular forms of swimwear, but they weren’t always considered commonplace. While tiny two-piece swimsuits date back to ancient Rome, the first bikini wasn’t technically invented until the 1940s.

Throughout the conservative ’50s, bikinis caused controversy. They even attracted the attention of the Pope, who shamed them as sinful. As tides changed in the ’60s, however, bikinis went from scandalous to mainstream. Pop culture icons like Brigitte Bardot and Raquel Welch made the new form of swimwear fashionable.

By the ’90s, bikinis began to evolve. New styles like the microkini spawned entire industries as Brazilian waxing and spray tanning took off.

Related Galleries

The ongoing endurance of the bikini is proof that shifting social norms have lasting affects on fashion trends. Here, a look at the evolution of the bikini.

Ancient Rome: The Start of the Bikini

Mosaics at Villa Romana del Casale in Sicily, Italy, history of the bikini, historical swimwear, ancient swimsuit, fashion trends, bikini girls mosaic artwork
Mosaics at Villa Romana del Casale in Sicily, Italy. Tim Graham

One of the first large-scale depictions of the bikini exists in an ancient Sicilian villa. Dating to the fourth century, the Villa Romana del Casale contains one of the largest collections of Roman mosaics. The mosaic shown above, which depicts women exercising in two-piece garments, has been nicknamed “Bikini Girls.”

Girls on Film

Ginger Rogers in bikini, "Gold Diggers of 1933, old hollywood fashion trends, 1930s style trends, history of the bikini, swimswear
Ginger Rogers in “Gold Diggers of 1933.” Corbis via Getty Images

In pre-Code Hollywood, midriff-baring swimsuits were featured in musical films including “Footlight Parade” (1933), “Flying Down to Rio” (1933), “Gold Diggers of 1933” and “Fashions of 1934.”

The First Modern Bikini

bikini models, history of the bikini, swimswear styles, fashion trends, The new 'Bikini' swimming costume (in a newsprint-patterned fabric), modelled by 19-year-old Micheline Bernardini, a dancer from the Casino de Paris; she is holding a small box into which the entire costume can be packed. Celebrated as the first bikini, Luard's design came a few months after a similar two-piece design was produced by French designer Jacques Heim. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Micheline Bernardini models one of the first modern bikinis in 1946. Getty Images

World War II led to rationing of many common goods, including fabrics. In 1942, the War Production Board in the U.S. mandated a 10 percent reduction in fabric used for women’s swimwear. By 1945, two-piece swimsuits became more visible, with Hollywood starlets like Rita Hayworth and Esther Williams sporting them in pin-up magazines.

It wasn’t until 1946, however, that the bikini was technically invented. French fashion designers Jacques Heim and Louis Réard separately released their own versions of what we now know as the bikini. Heim named his design the “atome” after the smallest particle of matter. Pictured above, Réard’s “bikini” got its name from the Bikini Atoll, a nuclear test site near Guam.

Réard debuted the bikini at a poolside fashion show in Paris. Many models turned down the gig, but showgirl Micheline Bernardini proudly displayed the design. The bikini’s revealing cut was simultaneously considered liberating and scandalous, as it showed the wearer’s navel. Future Vogue editor in chief Diana Vreeland called the bikini “the most important thing since the atom bomb.”

Bikini Backlash and Controversy

history of the bikini, swimswear styles, fashion trends, 'The Prettiest Girl in Sweden', Miss Kerstin 'Kiki' Hakansson, who became Miss World 1951 at the contest held at the Lyceum Ballroom, Strand, London. In the scantiest of bikinis, the 22 year old won a 1000 prize as well as the title. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Kiki Hakansson at Miss World 1951 in London. PA Images via Getty Images

Bikinis began to catch on with upper-class European women, but were still shunned by the mainstream. In 1951, Eric Morley staged the Festival Bikini Contest, which became known as Miss World. Kiki Hakansson of Sweden, the pageant’s first winner, was crowned in a bikini.

Ireland and Spain threatened to withdraw from the competition, while Pope Pious XII lambasted Hakansson, calling the swimsuit sinful. Subsequently, bikinis were banned at beauty pageants worldwide. Countries including Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Spain also outlawed the swimwear.

In the U.S., the Hays Code, enacted in 1934 prohibited navels from being shown in films. Even as the power of the Code began to weaken in the ’50s, a Catholic group called the National Legion of Decency continued to critique the depiction of bikinis on-screen.

Some refused to bow to conservative social norms. Australian fashion designer Paula Stafford is credited with popularizing the bikini in that country. In 1952, model Ann Ferguson was asked to leave Surfers Paradise Beach in Queensland because her Stafford swimsuit was considered to be too revealing.

The following year, the mayor of Benidorm, Spain, convinced Francisco Franco to make the bikini legal in the beachside town, turning it into a popular tourist attraction.

Going Mainstream

history of the bikini, swimswear styles, fashion trends, bond girl bikini, Swiss actress Ursula Andress plays the role of Honey Ryder in director Terence Young's 1962 James Bond movie Dr. No, known in French as James Bond Contre le Docteur No, and based on the novel by Ian Fleming. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Ursula Andress in “Dr. No.” Corbis via Getty Images

In 1953, Brigitte Bardot made waves at the Cannes Film Festival by posing for photos on the beach wearing a bikini. A year prior, Bardot starred in “Marina, the Girl in the Bikini,” in which she donned several tiny two-piece bathing suits. Bardot’s Cannes appearance has been credited with popularizing the bikini among European and American women.

Once the ’60s arrived, social norms shifted. Hemlines got shorter, and casual clothing became more widely accepted. As the sexual revolution caught on, bikinis were suddenly ubiquitous — Brian Hyland’s 1960 song “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” topped the charts, causing a boom in bikini sales.

In 1962, Ursula Andress made cinematic and fashion history when she sported a white two-piece swimsuit in the first James Bond film, “Dr. No.” The scene became so iconic that it was recreated by Halle Berry 40 years later in “Die Another Day.”

Following the release of “Dr. No,” Sports Illustrated launched its annual Swimsuit Issue in 1964. Model Babette March appeared on the cover, also in a white bikini. By 1965, 65 percent of the “young set” wore bikinis, according to Time magazine.

The Bikini in Pop Culture

American actress Carrie Fisher in princess leia slave bikini, on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi directed by Welsh Richard Marquand. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Carrie Fisher on the set of “Return of the Jedi.” Corbis via Getty Images

Raquel Welch’s fur bikini in “One Million Years B.C.” is a prime example of the two-piece’s pop culture impact. Coincidentally, Andress was originally offered Welch’s role in the 1966 film.

Despite only having a few lines in the film, Welch wearing a bikini was featured prominently in the marketing campaign for “One Million Years B.C.” Advertisements referred to Welch’s barely there swimwear as “mankind’s first bikini.” Promotional images of Welch became bestselling pin-up posters.

In the 1980s, bikinis continued to capture the big screen. The 1982 teen comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” featured Phoebe Cates in a tiny red two-piece, while Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia wore a “slave bikini” made of brass in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” Fisher described her costume as “what supermodels will eventually wear in the seventh ring of hell.”

New Styles of the Bikini

history of the bikini, bikini swimwear fashion trends, PARIS, FRANCE - CIRCA 1995: Eva Herzigova at the Chanel Spring 1996 show circa 1995 in Paris, France. (Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Eva Herzigova at Chanel’s spring 1996 show in Paris. Getty Images

As bikinis became the norm, styles of the swimsuit evolved. The microkini showed even more skin, popularizing Brazilian waxing and spray tanning. Karl Lagerfeld debuted his own version of the microkini during Chanel’s spring 1996 show. Two years later, swimwear designer Anne Cole introduced the tankini, which features a top that covers the navel.

By the ’90s, bikinis were no longer considered taboo. They became the official uniform of Olympic beach volleyball players in 1996, and the following year, the Miss America pageant repealed its bikini ban, allowing contestants to wear two-pieces during the competition. In 2018, the Miss America organization eliminated the swimwear portion of the contest.

The year 2002 saw the first Miami Swim Week. Major labels like Norma Kamali and Zimmermann cashed in on the bikini craze by launching their own lines of luxury swimwear.

history of the bikini, swimwear fashion trends, MIAMI BEACH, UNITED STATES: Models present a design by Norma Kamali 18 July 2006, during the Miami Swim Shows in Miami Beach, FL. AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Miami Swim Week in 2006. AFP via Getty Images
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Hot Summer Bags

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

History of the Bikini: Controversies, Pop Culture Moments and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad