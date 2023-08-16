Jennifer Aniston’s Style Evolution Through the Years: From ‘Friends’ to the ‘Murder Mystery’ Sequel

Jennifer Aniston has been a red carpet staple figure since she debuted as Rachel on the hit TV show “Friends” in 1994. The actress went on to become one of the biggest beauty and fashion influencers in Hollywood, making headlines with many red-carpet appearances.
Throughout Aniston’s career, she’s won a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Her nearly 30 years on the red carpet have brought some standout style moments for the actress.
Here, WWD looks back at some of Aniston’s noteworthy style moments.
1999 SAG Awards
At the 1999 SAG Awards, Aniston and her fellow “Friends” costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were all up for Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series. Aniston walked the red carpet in a two-piece ensemble, including a black silk maxiskirt with a matching bandana top.
2000 Emmy Awards
Aniston donned a low-cut red Prada dress as she was joined by her then-husband Brad Pitt who wore Dior Homme by Hedi Slimane. “Friends” was nominated at the 2000 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.
2001 People’s Choice Awards
At the 2001 People’s Choice Awards, Aniston donned a black maxidress with a low-cut neckline. The minimalist gown served her well for the night as she took home the award for Favorite Female Television Performer for her role on “Friends.”
2002 NBC 75th Anniversary Special
Although she was known for her evening gowns, at the 75th anniversary of NBC, Aniston took a more businesswear approach to style. She wore a black floral print wrap top with a matching camisole, black trousers and black heeled sandals.
2004 Cannes Film Festival
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most notable red carpets in the world. Given the substantial size of the red carpet, celebrities use it as a time to put some of their best style on display. In 2004, for the premiere of her then-husband Brad Pitt’s movie “Troy,” Aniston wore a sparkling crystal-encrusted off-white halter neck gown by Versace.
2009 Mamounia Hotel inauguration
Aniston is notorious for her penchant for the little black dress and monochromatic black ensembles. At the inauguration of the Mamounia Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, in 2009, she wore a sleeveless black maxi dress complemented by a pair of gold open-toe heeled sandals. She took a classic, minimalist approach with this ensemble.
2010 premiere of “The Bounty Hunter”
For the 2010 premiere of her romantic comedy film “The Bounty Hunter,” Aniston arrived in a Grecian-inspired peach gown. She starred opposite Gerard Butler in the film, who played her ex-husband in the movie.
2016 “Office Christmas Party” premiere
For the premiere of her holiday comedy, Aniston proved she could go beyond a minimalist approach to style in a mixed media floral patterned printed spaghetti strap dress. The floor-length dress was from Roberto Cavalli.
2023 “Murder Mystery 2” Los Angeles premiere
Aniston’s love of sparkles has come through for the press tour for “Murder Mystery 2.” For her Paris photo call, she wore a sparkling champagne Celine gown. On Tuesday, she wore a sequin and beaded silver Atelier Versace minidress with sheer detailing. The sheer trend has been major on the red carpet this year, and Aniston found a sparkling way to follow suit.