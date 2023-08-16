Jennifer Aniston’s Style Evolution Through the Years: From ‘Friends’ to the ‘Murder Mystery’ Sequel

Jennifer Aniston has been a red carpet staple figure since she debuted as Rachel on the hit TV show “Friends” in 1994. The actress went on to become one of the biggest beauty and fashion influencers in Hollywood, making headlines with many red-carpet appearances.

Throughout Aniston’s career, she’s won a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Her nearly 30 years on the red carpet have brought some standout style moments for the actress.

Here, WWD looks back at some of Aniston’s noteworthy style moments.

1999 SAG Awards

At the 1999 SAG Awards, Aniston and her fellow “Friends” costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were all up for Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series. Aniston walked the red carpet in a two-piece ensemble, including a black silk maxiskirt with a matching bandana top.

“Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox at the fifth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in 1999. Getty Images

2000 Emmy Awards

Aniston donned a low-cut red Prada dress as she was joined by her then-husband Brad Pitt who wore Dior Homme by Hedi Slimane. “Friends” was nominated at the 2000 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2000 Emmy Awards on Sept. 10, 2000, held in Los Angeles. Getty Images

2001 People’s Choice Awards

At the 2001 People’s Choice Awards, Aniston donned a black maxidress with a low-cut neckline. The minimalist gown served her well for the night as she took home the award for Favorite Female Television Performer for her role on “Friends.”

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 27th annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2001. Getty Images

2002 NBC 75th Anniversary Special

Although she was known for her evening gowns, at the 75th anniversary of NBC, Aniston took a more businesswear approach to style. She wore a black floral print wrap top with a matching camisole, black trousers and black heeled sandals.

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for NBC’s 75th Anniversary Special on May 5, 2002, in New York City. Getty Images

2004 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most notable red carpets in the world. Given the substantial size of the red carpet, celebrities use it as a time to put some of their best style on display. In 2004, for the premiere of her then-husband Brad Pitt’s movie “Troy,” Aniston wore a sparkling crystal-encrusted off-white halter neck gown by Versace.

Actor Brad Pitt and actress Jennifer Aniston attend the world premiere of “Troy” on May 13, 2004, in Cannes, France. Getty Images

2009 Mamounia Hotel inauguration

Aniston is notorious for her penchant for the little black dress and monochromatic black ensembles. At the inauguration of the Mamounia Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, in 2009, she wore a sleeveless black maxi dress complemented by a pair of gold open-toe heeled sandals. She took a classic, minimalist approach with this ensemble.

Jennifer Aniston attends the Mamounia Hotel inauguration on Nov. 26, 2009, in Marrakech, Morocco. Getty Images

2010 premiere of “The Bounty Hunter”

For the 2010 premiere of her romantic comedy film “The Bounty Hunter,” Aniston arrived in a Grecian-inspired peach gown. She starred opposite Gerard Butler in the film, who played her ex-husband in the movie.

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of “The Bounty Hunter” on March 16, 2010, in New York City. Getty Images

2016 “Office Christmas Party” premiere

For the premiere of her holiday comedy, Aniston proved she could go beyond a minimalist approach to style in a mixed media floral patterned printed spaghetti strap dress. The floor-length dress was from Roberto Cavalli.

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Office Christmas Party” on Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Jonathan Leibson

2023 “Murder Mystery 2” Los Angeles premiere

Aniston’s love of sparkles has come through for the press tour for “Murder Mystery 2.” For her Paris photo call, she wore a sparkling champagne Celine gown. On Tuesday, she wore a sequin and beaded silver Atelier Versace minidress with sheer detailing. The sheer trend has been major on the red carpet this year, and Aniston found a sparkling way to follow suit.