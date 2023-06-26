Blackpink, BTS, NewJeans and More K-pop Stars to Know: From Front Rows to Fashion Campaigns

With chart-topping singles, record-breaking music videos and high social media followings, K-pop groups have not only solidified their presence in the music entertainment space, but in the fashion industry as well.

Blackpink, BTS and NCT are among the most popular K-pop groups that have solidified fashion relationships, including with Celine, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and more.

“European fashion houses are racing to sign on K-pop stars as a way to engage Gen Z and capitalize on the stars’ avid followers,” WWD reported in June. The rising influence of K-pop has South Korea poised to be the next big opportunity for luxury businesses.

Here, WWD breaks down the K-pop stars to know, including their latest campaigns and growing brand ambassadorships.

Blackpink

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

Headliners of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, Blackpink members have individually secured various ambassadorships with high-fashion brands.

Jisoo: Lead vocalist Jisoo became a global Dior ambassador in 2021 and has since appeared in the brand’s clothing, makeup and bag campaigns, including June’s Dior Lady 95.22 campaign.

Lisa: Rapper Lisa joined stars Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra as a brand ambassador for Bulgari in 2020, collaborating with the Italian jeweler in January on her own timepiece.

Jennie: Jennie, who stars in Max’s head-turning series “The Idol,” is the brand ambassador for both Chanel and Clavin Klien.

Rose: Rosé is not only Tiffany’s key spokeswoman but also a global Saint Laurent ambassador.

BTS

BTS at the 2019 “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” in New York City. Getty Images for Dick Clark Prod

Since its start in 2013, BTS has risen to fame with hit singles including “Dynamite” and “Butter,” and a slew of ambassadorships, with the band collectively working with Coca-Cola, Samsung, Puma, McDonald’s and more.

In December, the band celebrated the five-year anniversary of their “Love Myself” UNICEF campaign. In 2022, BTS announced they were taking a break to explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service.

RM: In April, Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy announced on his Instagram that RM was the brand’s latest ambassador. RM recently appeared in the brand’s spring 2023 campaign.

Jin: Jin, who is currently in the Korean military completing his mandatory service, was announced as the brand ambassador for the ramen brand Jin Ramyun in 2022.

Suga: Suga, who made his solo late-night show debut in April, is a brand ambassador for both Valentino and the NBA.

J–Hope: J-Hope is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, embracing an artistic two-piece pants set at the brand’s men’s fall 2023 fashion show in June.

Jungkook: Earlier this year, Jungkook became Calvin Klein’s Jeans and Underwear global ambassador, modeling its spring 2023 collections in the March campaign.

Jimin: Jimin, who released his debut album “Face” in March, is a global ambassador for Dior Men’s along with being an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

V: Also in March, BTS band member V became Celine’s global brand ambassador. In May, V attended the brand’s pop-up store in Seoul.

NCT

Johnny, Haechan, Mark, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Yuta, Taeil and Doyoung of NCT 127 at the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain. Getty Images for MTV

Taeyong: Taeyoung, a member of South-Korean boy band NCT was named Loewe’s global brand ambassador in June, set to appear at the brand’s spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. The 27-year-old singer made his solo debut in 2023 with his album “Shalala,” released on June 5.

Hanni, Hyein, Danielle, Minji and Haerin of girl group NewJeans at the 2022 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan. Getty Images

Capturing the attention of fans with their first single “Attention,” New Jeans is a fairly young K-pop girl group consisting of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

Minji: Minji has been an official Chanel Korea ambassador since February.

Hanni: Hanni was tapped as an ambassador for Giorgio Armani Beauty also in February, where she can currently be seen on the brand’s official Instagram promoting its Power Fabric + Setting Powder in Shade 0.

Danielle: Danielle was announced as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s ambassador earlier this year and has also scored ambassadorships with Levi’s and McDonald’s Korea.

Hyein: In April, Hyein was the last member of the group to secure a luxury deal, named as Dior’s house ambassador for jewelry, fashion and beauty and is also a Louis Vuitton house ambassador.