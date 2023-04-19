×
 
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: April 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Reinforces Vintage Project With More Locations

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Picks Jamsugyo Bridge for Pre-fall Show

Eye

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades’ Class of 2023 on Defining Design

The Evolution of Kentucky Derby Hat Style Trends Through the Years

Hats at the Kentucky Derby are viewed as the ultimate accessory by many guests.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Chef Marcus Samuelsson demos his fresh take on Derby recipes on Monogram Luxury Appliances with Dylan Dreyer (L), with the iconic Twin Spires™ behind them at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Monogram)
Chef Marcus Samuelsson demos his fresh take on Derby recipes on Monogram Luxury Appliances with Dylan Dreyer (L), with the iconic Twin Spires behind them at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images for Monogram

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on May 6 at the historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse race competition is expected to attract a crowd of 155,000 people that will watch 20 horses compete for a $3 million purse.

While the horses will be taking center stage during the event, the Kentucky Derby is also known for its fashion. Since the inaugural Kentucky Derby was held in 1875, women have turned hats and fascinators into their ultimate statement accessory for the event, establishing a parallel competition to see who has the biggest and boldest hat of all.

Here, WWD looks back at the evolution of Kentucky Derby hat trends.

Related Galleries

1960s

A kiss for luck in selecting the Kentucky Derby winner in the 94th running of the race at Churchill Downs is given to Bill Shoemaker by his wife. Shoemaker was injured in a fall from a horse during the winter racing in California a broke a thighbone. The bone has not healed and Shoemaker will sit this Derby out.
Kentucky Derby in 1968. Bettmann Archive

Bill Shoemaker’s wife was seen comforting him after he had to sit out racing in the 1968 Kentucky Derby after he broke his thighbone. Ms. Shoemaker wore a foliage-inspired fascinator with leaf detail appearing like a flower-shaped crown.

1970s

Three women in suits and matching hats cheer during the 1977 Kentucky Derby, Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 1977.
Kentucky Derby in 1977. Getty Images

At the 1977 Kentucky Derby, guests were seen wearing hats that perfectly complemented their suits. The creative hats of the ’70s would become some of the more subdued options to statement choices in decades to come.

1980s

General view of a fan watching the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Derby in 1988. Getty Images/Mike Powell

The classic wide-brim hat is a forever fashion staple at the Kentucky Derby. The classic and versatile style has served many attendees of the Derby, completing their outfits and providing them shade.

1990s

General view of a fan watching the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Derby in 1993. Getty Images/ Jonathan Daniel

By the ’90s, fans began getting far more fearless with their hat choices. In this image, a fan wears a hat in the shape of a flower with a bee landing on it to pollinate it.

2000s

Atmosphere during the 2006 Kentucky Derby, the 132nd Run for the Roses, at Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky on May 6, 2006.
Kentucky Derby in 2006. Getty Images

As the hats of the Kentucky Derby became more over-the-top, guests looked to theme inspiration for their hat choices. At the 2006 Kentucky Derby, one fan wore a hat inspired by fireworks and the American flag colors.

2010s

Guests attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Derby in 2019. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

By the 2010s, statement hats became the norm at the Kentucky Derby. Traditional sun hats with bold accents, like bows, feathers and frills became the run-of-the-mill fashion at the event.

2020s

Eden Bridgeman and Janelle Russell attend the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Derby in 2022. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

A new decade means guests at the Kentucky Derby are seeing what new heights they can take their hats to. The motto for hats these days is “the bigger, the better” as guests accessorize with everything from feathers to pearls.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad