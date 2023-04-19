The Evolution of Kentucky Derby Hat Style Trends Through the Years

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on May 6 at the historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse race competition is expected to attract a crowd of 155,000 people that will watch 20 horses compete for a $3 million purse.

While the horses will be taking center stage during the event, the Kentucky Derby is also known for its fashion. Since the inaugural Kentucky Derby was held in 1875, women have turned hats and fascinators into their ultimate statement accessory for the event, establishing a parallel competition to see who has the biggest and boldest hat of all.

Here, WWD looks back at the evolution of Kentucky Derby hat trends.

1960s

Kentucky Derby in 1968. Bettmann Archive

Bill Shoemaker’s wife was seen comforting him after he had to sit out racing in the 1968 Kentucky Derby after he broke his thighbone. Ms. Shoemaker wore a foliage-inspired fascinator with leaf detail appearing like a flower-shaped crown.

1970s

Kentucky Derby in 1977. Getty Images

At the 1977 Kentucky Derby, guests were seen wearing hats that perfectly complemented their suits. The creative hats of the ’70s would become some of the more subdued options to statement choices in decades to come.

1980s

Kentucky Derby in 1988. Getty Images/Mike Powell

The classic wide-brim hat is a forever fashion staple at the Kentucky Derby. The classic and versatile style has served many attendees of the Derby, completing their outfits and providing them shade.

1990s

Kentucky Derby in 1993. Getty Images/ Jonathan Daniel

By the ’90s, fans began getting far more fearless with their hat choices. In this image, a fan wears a hat in the shape of a flower with a bee landing on it to pollinate it.

2000s

Kentucky Derby in 2006. Getty Images

As the hats of the Kentucky Derby became more over-the-top, guests looked to theme inspiration for their hat choices. At the 2006 Kentucky Derby, one fan wore a hat inspired by fireworks and the American flag colors.

2010s

Kentucky Derby in 2019. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

By the 2010s, statement hats became the norm at the Kentucky Derby. Traditional sun hats with bold accents, like bows, feathers and frills became the run-of-the-mill fashion at the event.

2020s

Kentucky Derby in 2022. Getty Images for Churchill Downs

A new decade means guests at the Kentucky Derby are seeing what new heights they can take their hats to. The motto for hats these days is “the bigger, the better” as guests accessorize with everything from feathers to pearls.