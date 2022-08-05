×
A Look Back at Lady Gaga’s Best Red Carpet Looks: From ‘Meat Dress’ to Met Gala

The musician and actress is gearing up for her next movie role in the “Joker” sequel.

Few celebrities have reigned as highly watched style icons the way that Lady Gaga has throughout her career.

The Oscar-winning musician and actress, who just secured her next film role in the sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, has had a lengthy style trajectory since she came onto the scene in the late 2000s, becoming known for both her over-the-top and classic red carpet looks.

Lady Gaga first made an impression with her red carpet style at the beginning of her career with costume-like and kitschy outfits that catapulted her into the spotlight. Her early career style moments include looks at the Grammy Awards, like her celestial-inspired Armani Privé dress in 2010, and when she famously arrived in an egg in 2011, later “hatching” on stage during her performance.

Her most notable red carpet fashion moment from early in her career, however, is without a doubt the infamous “meat dress” she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. While the look was polarizing, the look has stayed in the cultural lexicon for almost 12 years and is one of the hallmarks in the musician’s style legacy.

Lady Gaga in meat dress backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2010, Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, lady gaga fashion style evolution
Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. PA Images via Getty Images

As Lady Gaga started getting into acting, she transitioned to a style that evoked old Hollywood glamour, but still with a touch of her signature whimsy.

During the awards season for her film, “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga had several memorable red carpet fashion moments. Take her Golden Globes look — a periwinkle blue, Valentino ballgown with a lengthy train — which paid homage to the dress that actress Judy Garland wore in the original “A Star Is Born” film from 1954.

She then outdid herself at the Oscars, pairing her custom black Alexander McQueen dress with Tiffany & Co.’s iconic 128-carat yellow diamond, making her one of the few women who have publicly worn the historic piece.

Lady Gaga's Best Red Carpet Outfits, 2019 oscars, fashion style evolution
Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars. Getty Images

For her latest press tour for her “House of Gucci” film, Lady Gaga went a more edgy route for her outfits, looking to Italian designers like Versace, Armani and Gucci for each engagement. One of her most standout looks from the press tour was at the film’s London premiere, where Lady Gaga whirled around on the red carpet wearing a deep purple, silk chiffon dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

While the press tour for the “Joker” sequel is more than two years away, fans can expect Lady Gaga will continue her standout red carpet style streak.

