×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What’s Next for Kohl’s Corp.

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Margot Robbie’s Most Stylish Moments Over the Years

In honor of the actress’ 32nd birthday, WWD looks back on some of her most fashion-forward outfits.

Margot Robbie at the 'Once Upon
Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
View ALL 31 Photos

Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood’s most stylish and well-known faces, turns 32 on Saturday.

Since her breakthrough role as Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 hit dark comedy “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the Australian actress has starred in some of the biggest movies worldwide and inked high-profile ambassadorships with luxury brands, one of which is Chanel.

Though she’s worked closely with Chanel and its then creative director Karl Lagerfeld for years, she was eventually named a brand ambassador in March 2018. Robbie is reportedly the last ambassador chosen by the legendary German couturier before his death in February 2019.

RELATED: Click through the above gallery to see some of Margot Robbie’s most fashion-forward looks over the years.

Robbie has worn some of the most memorable creations by the French luxury fashion house to events such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes and movie premieres.

Related Galleries

One of the most notable looks was her dress at the 2018 Academy Awards. The white gown, custom-designed by Lagerfeld himself, featured intricate draped off-the-shoulder embroidered detailing with a matching bag and jewelry. She wore her hair in a short bob, which was supposed to align with the ‘90s mood she and her longtime stylist Kate Young were aiming for.

Her press tour outfits for her 2019 movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” featured an array of dresses and hairstyles that paid homage to Hollywood fashion icons such as Lauren Hutton and Sharon Tate, the latter of whom Robbie played in the movie.

For events, the actress has also worn the likes of Valentino, Miu Miu, Prada, Versace, Zimmermann and more, working closely with Young for years. The stylist also works with other stars such as Sienna Miller, Selena Gomez and Dakota Johnson.

Throughout her career so far, Robbie has starred in films such as “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” “I, Tonya,” “Mary, Queen of Scots,” “Bombshell” and “Birds of Prey,” among others.

She has also produced several successful projects such as the Hulu series “Dollface,” “Promising Young Woman” and Netflix miniseries “Maid.” She has been nominated for numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes.

Robbie has been tapped to star in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, playing the titular role alongside Ryan Gosling who will play Ken. The movie is scheduled for release in July 2023.

READ MORE HERE:

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go Rollerblading in Neon ‘90s Looks for ‘Barbie’ Movie

Pharrell Williams, Margot Robbie Watch Charlotte Casiraghi Open Chanel Show on Horseback

Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate at ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Premiere

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Hot Summer Bags

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Evolution & Stylish

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad