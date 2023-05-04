May the 4th Be With You: How Star Wars Fans and Brands Have Celebrated the Franchise Worldwide With Tribute Looks

May 4 is deemed a special holiday in Star Wars world, as the date represents a call-of-action for fans to say, as a play on words from the film franchise’s popular phrase: “May the Force be with you.”

Fans all over the world cosplay as their favorite Star Wars characters, including R2-D2, Darth Vader and Princess Leia. In addition, brands debut collections that draw inspiration from the film.

The Han Solo watch from the Star Wars X Fossil collection. Maria Webster

Unveiled earlier this month, Fossil collaborated with Star Wars on a limited-edition timepiece collection to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” offering six watches each in a special collector’s box, available starting Thursday.

The Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection. Courtesy of Pat McGrath

The everlasting fandom, which started “a long time ago” with the first film in 1977, starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, has inspired other brands to release themed products.

A sketch for the Toms and Star Wars collection. Courtesy

Last year in December, Pat McGrath Labs released a makeup collection, and in previous years Vetements and Toms launched themed products.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at Star Wars fans in outfits to celebrate May the Fourth. Read on for more.

Star Wars fans in cosplay pose during the May the Fourth Star Wars celebration on Thursday in Taipei, Taiwan. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

While celebrating the holiday in Taipei, Taiwan, two Star Wars fans took inspiration from Baby Yoda and a gold Stormtrooper. One wore a tie-dye poncho-style sweater with black thigh-high boots with a Baby Yoda wrapped around her torso. The other cosplayed as a gold Stormtrooper with a breastplate, mask and lightsaber.

A stormtrooper during “Star Wars Day” Thursday in Hong Kong. Getty Images

In Hong Kong, a fan took a monochromatic approach to Star Wars-inspired dressing, cosplaying as a classic white Stormtrooper with a rifle prop. The costume featured sharp molded details over a black base.

A fan poses for a photo with Princess Leia Star Wars costume during the Star Wars special day in Bogota, Colombia, on May 4, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One fan in Bogota, Colombia opted to cosplay as Princess Leia (originally played by Carrie Fisher) for the May the 4th festivities in 2022, wearing a white sheer robe with a hood. For hair, they wore the character’s iconic space buns.

Members of the 501st Legion Ireland Garrison dressed as Star Wars characters Rey, a Tie Fighter pilot and a Snowtrooper on May 4, 2019, in Portmagee, Ireland. Getty Images

On May 4, 2019, in Portmagee, Ireland, members of the 501st Legion Ireland dressed up as Rey, a Tie Fighter pilot and a Snowtrooper. To channel Rey, the character who is a scavenger on a desert planet, the cosplayer wore an oversize deep-brown cloak-style robe, layered over monochromatic pieces with a silver lightsaber in hand.

(L-R) Members of the 501st Garrison Ireland Legion dressed as a Stormtrooper, a hooded Jedi and a Praetorian Guard on May 5, 2019, in Portmagee, Ireland. Getty Images

Other fans in Portmagee dressed up as a Stormtrooper, a hooded Jedi and a Praetorian Guard. The Praetorian Guards are trained personal bodyguards under the command of the First Order and their outfit includes a slit robe, shiny red boots and sculpted shoulder pieces.

A cosplayer dressed up as Star Wars character Asajj Ventress at a flashmob during “Star Wars Day” 2019 in Rome. Getty Images

Also in 2019, one fan in Rome dressed up as Asajj Ventress, an assassin trained in the ways of the dark side. They wore a black hooded cloak, fingerless gloves and a statement black choker. For beauty, they channeled the character with a bald head, smoky black eye shadow and black lipstick.

Actor impersonating the Star Wars character Chewbacca during “Star Wars Day” in Rome on May 4, 2019. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Other people in Rome in 2019 went full-out with their outfit, dressing up as the popular Wookiee Chewbacca, a member of the core group of Rebels. The actor’s costume featured a textured jumpsuit that mimicked fur and a matching headpiece.

Actors impersonating Star Wars’ characters during an event for “Star Wars Day” in Rome on May 4, 2019. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

That same day and year, another group of actors in Rome dressed up as Ahsoka Tano, a Sith trooper and Satine Kryze. For Ahsoka Tano, the fan had a plushy white and blue chevron-printed headpiece to represent the character’s head-tails. The Satine Kryze cosplayer had a blond wig, and a blue collared dress with a diamond cutout in the center.

Fans celebrating “Star Wars Day” in Rome on May 4, 2014. AFP via Getty Images

For the “Star Wars Day” celebration in Rome in 2014, one character looked to Princess Leia’s slave character, wearing a green bralette bikini top with gold details, an arm cuff, an oversize chain necklace and a matching low-rise slit skirt. Another fan went as the character Boba Fett, with a rustic, distressed breastplate and helmet.