Met Gala 2023 Dress Code Explained: How Guests Will Embrace ‘A Line of Beauty’ With Inspiration From Karl Lagerfeld’s Legacy

The annual Met Gala will take place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, former creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label.

With the event approaching, guests have been instructed to dress “in honor of Karl,” which leaves the dress code open to interpretation.

The expectation is that there will be plenty of Chanel and Fendi on the red carpet. Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, so it’s possible that archival pieces from the brand could return to the spotlight for the event.

For the men looking to Lagerfeld for inspiration, the designer was known for his signature black and white outfits, tie pins, sunglasses, fingerless gloves and shirts with detachable collars. Lagerfeld was known to wear brands such as Chrome Hearts, Dior and Hilditch & Key.

Both Chanel and Fendi have recent spring, fall and couture collections for celebrities to pull from, but archival pieces could turn this into the most sustainable Met Gala in the event’s history. Vintage fashion is an increasingly popular red carpet choice.

Last year’s Met Gala dress code was “Gilded Glamour,” paying homage to the gilded age of New York. With technological advancements in clothing design, the Gilded Age, defined as the 1870s to 1890s, was characterized by opulent fashions from ball gowns to tailored suits. The theme for 2021 was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The Met Gala 2023 will be co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer. Major support is being provided by Chanel, Fendi and the Karl Lagerfeld brand, along with additional funding from Condé Nast.