Friday’s Digital Daily: April 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

WWD Report Card: Coachella Performers’ Best and Worst

Sustainability

Inside Retail’s Plastic Bag Problem — and Efforts to Curb It

Beauty

The Biggest Beauty Manufacturers: Beauty Inc’s Top 100

The Most Viral Met Gala Moments and Memes Through the Years

The annual event is a hotbed for internet fodder.

lil nas x r2d2 meme, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Blake Lively in Versace at the 2022 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
Billie Eilish at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
Kendal Jenner
View ALL 10 Photos

The Met Gala is where some of the biggest moments in pop culture happen. The annual event is held to fund the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the gala has become more closely associated with the people who attend it. The fete has generated memes and tabloid headlines that outlive the night itself.

From fashion faux pas to celebrity drama, here are the most viral Met Gala moments.

Kylie Jenner, 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. FilmMagic

The younger Jenner sister’s Off-White ensemble wasn’t exactly a hit with the internet crowd. Jenner’s look for the “gilded glamour”-themed event consisted of a ruffled wedding dress over a sheer T-shirt. Jenner accessorized with a matching backward cap, which was embellished with floral accents and a lace veil. Twitter users were quick to poke fun at Jenner, comparing her look to an episode of “The Simpsons” where Homer wears Marge’s wedding dress.

Kim Kardashian, 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kim Kardashian attends 2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Fans were surprised when Kardashian showed up to the Met Gala in a Balenciaga body stocking, especially considering that the theme was “American Independence.” The masked look set the web ablaze, fueling memes that compared Kardashian’s look to a dementor from “Harry Potter,” the Xenomorph from “Alien” and the Rubber Man from “American Horror Story.”

rubber man, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: MURDER HOUSE, Dylan McDermott (left), 'Smoldering Children', (Season 1, ep. 110, aired Dec. 7, 2011), 2011-. photo: Lewis Jacobs / © FX Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Rubber Man on “American Horror Story” Season One. ©FX Networks/Courtesy:Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Lil Nas X, 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. FilmMagic

The star rapper is known to be a flashy dresser, and his Met Gala look was no exception. Lil Nas displayed not one, but three separate looks, all designed by Versace. Social media users across multiple platforms thought the rapper’s gold suit of armor resembled C-3PO from “Star Wars.” For someone who cut his teeth creating Twitter memes, Lil Nas was most likely in on the joke.

STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, (aka STAR WARS: EPISODE VII - THE FORCE AWAKENS), from left: Kenny Baker, as R2-D2, Anthony Daniels, as C-3PO, 2015. ph: David James/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
R2-D2 and C-3PO in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Kylie Jenner, 2017

Kylie Jenner posted this Met Gala mirror selfie on Instagram. Kylie Jenner

The Met Gala may have an embargo on mirror selfies, but that didn’t stop Jenner from breaking the rules. At the fete celebrating Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, Jenner and a flock of famous friends posed for a pic that immediately went viral. The photo, which garnered millions of likes, featured Jenner’s relatives Kendall and Kim Kardashian, as well as A$AP Rocky, Sean Combs, Brie Larson, Paris Jackson and more.

Rihanna, 2015

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Recording artist Rihanna attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Rihanna attends the the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. FilmMagic

Rihanna’s ensemble at the 2015 Met Gala made headlines for its extravagance. The 55-pound Guo Pei robe perfectly complimented the evening’s theme, which celebrated China’s influence on fashion. The shape and color of Rihanna’s robe spurred several internet memes, most of which were edited to make it look like a pizza.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, 2014

Jay-Z (L) and Beyoncé in Givenchy Haute Couture attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2014 Costume Institute Gala featuring the opening of the exhibit "Charles James: Beyond Fashion." (Photo by Evan Falk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the 2014 Met Gala in New York City. Penske Media via Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, one of the biggest celebrity couples, went viral in 2014, after TMZ released footage of Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, fighting with her brother-in-law during a Met Gala after party in an elevator. Beyoncé later referenced the elevator incident in two of her songs: “Flawless (Remix)” and “Cozy.” The theme of the 2014 gala honored gown designer Charles James.

Kim Kardashian, 2013

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian givenchy couch dress floral print, gloves, pregnant with north west, first met gala, attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2013 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Kardashian’s first Met Gala went viral for different reasons. She attended the punk-themed event while pregnant with her first child, North. Kardashian wore a floral Givenchy gown with a grommet lining and sleeves that morphed into gloves. Multiple memes parodied the gown’s pattern, leading the internet to nickname it the “Couch Dress.”

