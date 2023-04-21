The Most Viral Met Gala Moments and Memes Through the Years

The Met Gala is where some of the biggest moments in pop culture happen. The annual event is held to fund the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the gala has become more closely associated with the people who attend it. The fete has generated memes and tabloid headlines that outlive the night itself.

From fashion faux pas to celebrity drama, here are the most viral Met Gala moments.

Kylie Jenner, 2022

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. FilmMagic

The younger Jenner sister’s Off-White ensemble wasn’t exactly a hit with the internet crowd. Jenner’s look for the “gilded glamour”-themed event consisted of a ruffled wedding dress over a sheer T-shirt. Jenner accessorized with a matching backward cap, which was embellished with floral accents and a lace veil. Twitter users were quick to poke fun at Jenner, comparing her look to an episode of “The Simpsons” where Homer wears Marge’s wedding dress.

Kim Kardashian, 2021

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Fans were surprised when Kardashian showed up to the Met Gala in a Balenciaga body stocking, especially considering that the theme was “American Independence.” The masked look set the web ablaze, fueling memes that compared Kardashian’s look to a dementor from “Harry Potter,” the Xenomorph from “Alien” and the Rubber Man from “American Horror Story.”

Rubber Man on “American Horror Story” Season One. ©FX Networks/Courtesy:Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Lil Nas X, 2021

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. FilmMagic

The star rapper is known to be a flashy dresser, and his Met Gala look was no exception. Lil Nas displayed not one, but three separate looks, all designed by Versace. Social media users across multiple platforms thought the rapper’s gold suit of armor resembled C-3PO from “Star Wars.” For someone who cut his teeth creating Twitter memes, Lil Nas was most likely in on the joke.

R2-D2 and C-3PO in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Kylie Jenner, 2017

Kylie Jenner posted this Met Gala mirror selfie on Instagram. Kylie Jenner

The Met Gala may have an embargo on mirror selfies, but that didn’t stop Jenner from breaking the rules. At the fete celebrating Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, Jenner and a flock of famous friends posed for a pic that immediately went viral. The photo, which garnered millions of likes, featured Jenner’s relatives Kendall and Kim Kardashian, as well as A$AP Rocky, Sean Combs, Brie Larson, Paris Jackson and more.

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna attends the the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. FilmMagic

Rihanna’s ensemble at the 2015 Met Gala made headlines for its extravagance. The 55-pound Guo Pei robe perfectly complimented the evening’s theme, which celebrated China’s influence on fashion. The shape and color of Rihanna’s robe spurred several internet memes, most of which were edited to make it look like a pizza.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, 2014

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the 2014 Met Gala in New York City. Penske Media via Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, one of the biggest celebrity couples, went viral in 2014, after TMZ released footage of Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, fighting with her brother-in-law during a Met Gala after party in an elevator. Beyoncé later referenced the elevator incident in two of her songs: “Flawless (Remix)” and “Cozy.” The theme of the 2014 gala honored gown designer Charles James.

Kim Kardashian, 2013

Kim Kardashian attends the 2013 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Kardashian’s first Met Gala went viral for different reasons. She attended the punk-themed event while pregnant with her first child, North. Kardashian wore a floral Givenchy gown with a grommet lining and sleeves that morphed into gloves. Multiple memes parodied the gown’s pattern, leading the internet to nickname it the “Couch Dress.”