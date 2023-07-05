Ten of the World’s Most Expensive Handbags: Birkins That Bling, Chanel’s Crocodiles and More Brands With the Power of the Purse 

For some, a purse is more than an accessory — it’s an investment. According to Data Bridge, a global market research firm, the luxury handbag market is on an upswing, with its value projected to reach $42 billion by 2029. Meanwhile, global financial consulting company Credit Suisse estimates that high-end handbags are one of the best investments of 2023, beating out both art and jewelry.

High fashion labels are increasingly catering to collectors, releasing their most prized purses in extremely limited numbers. These one-of-a-kind pieces can fetch hundreds of thousands at auction, with crocodile finishes and diamond embellishments upping the ante.

Below, see 10 of the world’s most expensive handbags. Unsurprisingly, Hermès dominates the list.

Hermès Matte Alligator Faubourg Birkin

Hermès matte alligator Faubourg Birkin Sotheby’s

First released in 2019, the Faubourg Birkin resembles an Hermès storefront. In recent years, Faubourgs have become among the most collectible Hermès bags, featuring alligator and chèvre leather. Sotheby’s sold this rare 20 cm handbag with palladium hardware for $240,000 in 2022.

Chanel Diamond Forever

Madonna holds the Chanel Diamond Forever bag at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS 2008 benefit. WireImage

In 2008, Chanel produced its Diamond Forever bag. Karl Lagerfeld designed the alligator leather piece in the style of the French label’s iconic flap bags. It features white gold hardware, including a clasp encrusted with 334 diamonds totaling 3.56 carats. The Diamond Forever was put up for auction during amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS benefit, selling for $261,000.

Feather Embroidery Sellier Mosaïque Kelly 32 with palladium hardware

Feather embroidery Sellier Mosaïque Kelly 32 with palladium hardware. Christie’s

This taupe Sellier Kelly, made in 2010, is adorned with a geometric collage of multicolor feathers. It sold for $352,825 at a 2021 Christie’s auction in Hong Kong.

Hermès Himalaya Crocodile Diamond Birkin 30 with 18-karat gold and diamond hardware

Hermès Himalaya crocodile diamond Birkin with 18-karat gold hardware. AFP via Getty Images

Christie’s auctioned off two of the world’s most expensive handbags in 2016 and 2017. Fetching $300,168 and $388,738, these highly coveted Birkins are 30-cm models including 18-karat white gold and nine to 10 carats of diamonds.

Named for their gradient pattern reminiscent of the snow-capped mountain range, Himalaya bags, specifically those made by Hermès, are considered some of the rarest in the world.

Due to their limited quantity, Himalayas have become popular among collectors. Celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Kris Jenner have both gotten their hands on the bags, too.

Li Bingbing’s Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch

Li Bingbing at the 2012 Oscars. WireImage

Lana Marks’ trademark Cleopatra clutch comes in a variety of colors. It became a must-have red carpet accessory in the 2000s, with stars including Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie carrying variations of the crocodile bag.

Marks’ most expensive creation, however, was for Chinese actress Li Bingbing. Bingbing’s $400,000 custom clutch features 40 carats of black diamonds, 18-karat gold, and her name written in pink gold embellished with pink diamonds.

Hermès Himalaya Crocodile Retourné Kelly

An Hermès Himalaya crocodile Retourné Kelly 32 with palladium hardware. Getty Images

Himalaya Birkins are a steal compared to their Kelly counterparts. Christie’s broke a world record with the 2021 sale of a Himalaya crocodile Retourné Kelly 28. The piece, which features 18-karat gold and diamond hardware, sold for $513,200. Another Himalaya crocodile Retourné Kelly 25 with palladium hardware fetched $435,375 in 2020.

Hermès Ginza Tanaka Birkin

Hermès Ginza Tanaka Birkin. AFP via Getty Images

Hermès collaborated with Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka in 2015 to create this $1.9 million platinum “Birkin.” It’s encrusted with 2,182 diamonds, including an eight carat pear-shaped center piece.

What is the most expensive purse?

Mouawad 1001 Nights diamond purse. AFP via Getty Images

One of the world’s most expensive handbags was created by Mouawad jewelers, who crafted this Guinness World Records-certified 1001 Nights diamond purse. Priced at $3.8 million, 10 artisans covered the heart-shaped piece in more than 4,000 diamonds. These yellow, pink and colorless stones total 381.92 carats.

What are the most expensive purse brands?