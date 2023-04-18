The 18 Best Mother’s Day Gift Baskets for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is approaching, and that means it’s time to start shopping for one of the best gifts for moms. Whether you’re searching for a practical present for your mother, a meaningful gift for your wife, a luxury gift for a new mom, or a self-care gift for a pregnant woman, it’s can be tricky to find the perfect gift idea. If you’re stumped on women’s gift ideas, you know you can never go wrong with a Mother’s Day Gift basket.

A Mother’s Day gift set is a sure-bet option to make any mom feel all the love and appreciation she deserves. Now more than ever before, there’s a wide variety of Mother’s Day gift baskets on the market to choose from, including and gift sets from beauty, fashion, food, and wellness brands. Best of all, Mothers’ Day gift baskets come in beautiful and reusable boxes that don’t need wrapping! And once your mom has used up her basket of goodies, she can use them to store small trinkets, which basically makes it a two-for-one Mother’s Day gift idea.

So to help narrow down the right Mother’s Day gifts, we’ve curated the ultimate guide to the best Mother’s Day gift baskets for all the women on your list, ranging from affordable gift sets to luxury baskets. From spa-like gift assortments to the most elaborate food assemblages, these gift sets will pleasantly surprise her this Mother’s Day.

Top Mother’s Day Gift Baskets for 2023

Estée Lauder Made Just For Her Mother’s Day Collection

Includes: Limited-Edition Eye Shadow Palette, full-size Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara, travel-size Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, 2 Limited-Edition Lipsticks

This beauty set is great gift idea for the mom who loves to travel. It includes a limited-edition eye shadow palette with the perfect neutral hues, the Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara, a travel-sized Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, two Limited-Edition Lipsticks, and a Zip tote bag. Although valued at $240, it costs just $53.

What reviewers say: “Great set in a roomy bag! I love the colors of the eye palette, and the lipstick shades are beautiful…plus one can never have enough Advanced Night Repair. This is a great travel set for Mom, wife, or even a graduate!”

Estée Lauder Made Just For Her Mother’s Day Collection $53 Buy Now at nordstrom

Venus et Fleur The Classic Bundle

Includes: Le Mini Rounds, Le Mini Squares, and fragrant Votives

For the mom who seems to have everything, Venus et Fleur’s The Classic Bundle is a no-brainer solution to impress your mother this year. This Mother’s Day gift set includes the brand’s signature roses that last a year and a beautiful scented candle placed in a graceful pink and ivory gift box. Plus, this set is entirely customizable; you can choose the packaging design, floral color, and candle scent.

What reviewers say: “It was a beautiful gift. Candle smells great!”

Venus et Fleur The Classic Bundle $159 Buy Now at venus et fleur

Ithmahco Gift Basket

Includes: A wine tumbler, a friendship candle, a compact makeup mirror, and a card.

This is one of the best Mother’s Day gift baskets for that mom you consider to be your best friend. The Ithmahco gift basket contains a wine tumbler, a friendship candle, a compact makeup mirror, and a funny card, all making an unforgettable unboxing experience. Plus, this unique Mother’s Day gift set is available on Amazon, which means it makes a great last-minute Mother’s Day gift for all the procrastinators out there.

What reviewers say: Would recommend for someone like me and is a last minute gift shopper, Everything was neatly packaged and I was pleased with it.

Ithmahco Gift Basket $30.99 Buy Now at amazon

CrateJoy Clean.Fit Box

Includes: 10+ premium, hand-curated items

Whether your mom is into strength training, yoga, healthy cooking, or self-care, CrateJoy’s Clean.Fit Box will allow her to feel her best. This subscription box delivers 10+ items (20+ for #SuperSnacker size) and a free workout monthly. All items are non-GMO, all-natural, and often organic. Plus, you can even choose between gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, or dairy-free boxes.

What reviewers say: “OBSESSED. Literally will scream it from the roof tops. This box is by far the best healthy food box I’ve ever gotten. I can’t wait to share with all my friends. My kids have gotten to my February box before I could. Thank you so much!”

CrateJoy Clean.Fit Box $36-$40 Buy Now at cratejoy

Chloe Gigis Mother’s Day Gift Basket

Includes: A succulent, floral bath salts, almond & oat hand soap bar, a glass tumbler, and an orange blossom scented shower steamer

Give your mom a little bit of everything with this gift box. The special Mother’s Day gift set includes a succulent plant, floral bath salts, an almond & oat hand soap bar (for a luxurious spa-like experience), a customized glass tumbler for everyday use, and an orange blossom scented shower steamer to make her feel relaxed and pampered. For the mom who can use some extra rest and relaxation, look no further than this unique gift idea on Etsy.

What reviewers say: “Just as pretty as shown in the images! I bought these for my bridesmaids…. And I had to buy one for myself, because they are just that lovely. Haven’t used them yet, but they seem like good quality :)”

Chloe Gigis Mother’s Day Gift Basket $34.99 Buy Now at etsy

The White Company Spa Restore Wellness Gift Basket

Includes: Candle 140g (approximately 33 hours’ burn time), Glass vessel H3.34” x W2.7” x L2.7′, Hand & Body Wash 8.45oz, Hand & Body Balm 2.53oz

Let mom transform her bathroom into a spa with The White Company’s Spa Restore Wellness Gift Basket. The Mother’s Day gift basket includes everything from a candle and body wash to a body balm and a round dry brush for exfoliating. Our favorite part is that it comes in a hand-woven seagrass basket that can be reused for storage of beauty goods or hand towels.

What reviewers say: “My wife was very happy with this product.”

The White Company Spa Restore Wellness Gift Basket $95 Buy Now at the white company

Williams Sonoma Italian Pantry Gift Crate

Includes: Balsamic Vinegar from Modena. (8.8 oz.), Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Cold-pressed from Taggiasca olives in Liguria, Italy, artisanal handcrafted pasta, Anfosso’s DOP-certified Genovese-style pesto, Taggiasca olives packed in light and delicate extra-virgin, and Pecorino Romano

Williams Sonoma’s Italian Pantry Gift Crate will make Mother’s Day a pasta party. Since most etiquette experts agree that bringing food or a dish that needs to be warmed up or tended to is a faux pas, this Mother’s Day gift basket of Italian cooking staples is the way to go. It includes aged Modena balsamic, cold-pressed olive oil, Genovese pesto, Taggiasca olives, and a generous wedge of Pecorino Romano cheese, all of which can be dug into right away. The semolina pasta can, of course, be saved for later. The gift set arrives in a reusable wooden crate, which adds a rustic-yet-chic finishing touch to this bellissima gift idea.

Williams Sonoma Italian Pantry Gift Crate $109.95 Buy Now at williams sonoma

Bean Box Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box

Includes: 8 artisan coffees (1.8 oz. each), 8 culinary-inspired chocolate bars, tasting notes for pairings

For coffee-loving moms, gift her Bean Box’s caffeine-filled tasting box. Not only does this gift set come with eight freshly-roasted coffees from award-winning roasters, but it also comes with culinary-inspired chocolates for the perfect pairing.

What reviewers say: “Purchased for a birthday gift and not disappointed! Package arrived quickly with great communication along the way. The box itself is beautiful and arranged perfectly. Great variety to try and background on the coffee and chocolate. The plan is to use the tasting in the afternoons and he was not disappointed. Tastefully done and perfect for any coffee lover.”

Bean Box Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box $74 Buy Now at bean box

Honest Beauty Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set

Includes: Nourish Conditioner, Sweet Almond Bubble Bath, Nourish Detangler, Nourish Shampoo + Body Wash, More Moisture Body Butter, Hand Cream, wipes, 2-in-1 cleansing body conditioner, Calm on Foaming Cream Cleanser, Calm & Heal Melting Balm, moisturizing Gloves, loofah bath mitt, and dusty rose fuzzy headband

Famously founded by Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty is a clean skincare and makeup brand that lets shoppers keep their beauty routine simple, safe, and effective. Honest Beauty’s Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set is the best way for mom to treat her skin from head to toe. This gift basket includes the brand’s Nourish Conditioner, Sweet Almond Bubble Bath, Nourish Detangler, Nourish Shampoo + Body Wash, More Moisture Body Butter, Hand Cream, wipes, 2-in-1 cleansing body conditioner, Calm on Foaming Cream Cleanser, Calm & Heal Melting Balm, moisturizing Gloves, a loofah bath mitt, and a dusty rose fuzzy headband — what more could mom need!

Honest Beauty Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set $199 Buy Now at honest beauty

Nest New York Grapefruit Scented Petite Candle & Diffuser Gift Set

Includes: Petite Reed Diffuser (1.3 oz.), Petite Scented Candle (4.5 oz.)

Luxury candles create ambiance, while diffusers offer beautiful scents all day and night. So why not give mom the best of both worlds with Nest New York’s Candle & Diffuser Gift Set? This Mother’s Day gift set will refresh any space in an instant. Notes of pink pomelo grapefruit, watery green nuances, lily of the valley, and coriander blossom deliver a bright, refreshing, and energizing aroma anytime someone steps into the room. Plus, both the candle and diffuser are housed in the brand’s signature striped glass.

What reviewers say: “I purchased this as a gift … so refreshing and uplifting! Loved the two formats of the fragrance. Now I’m going to grab one for myself!”

Nest New York Grapefruit Scented Petite Candle & Diffuser Gift Set $58 Buy Now at nordstrom

Tea Forte Soleil Gift Set

Includes: Darjeeling Quince, Cherry Blossom, Wildflower Honey Citrus, Vanilla Rose, Wild Berry Hibiscus

Tea-loving mothers, rejoice! Tea Forte, the high-quality tea brand, has the cutest luxury gift set to spoil any woman on your gifting list. The set includes a limited edition yellow Café cup, a tea tray to hold your pyramid infuser after steeping, and a mini presentation box of 10 infusers. Teas included are Darjeeling Quince, Cherry Blossom, Wildflower Honey Citrus, Vanilla Rose, and Wild Berry Hibiscus.

What reviewers say: “What a delightful way to enjoy my afternoon tea! Yellow is definitely the new black! The cup and Tea Fortê cup and tea bag saucer are beautifully designed and seeing the wee leaf poking up in the center of the lid makes me smile each time. The accompanying teas are all delicious. The only caution is that when tea is brewing, the lid becomes as hot as the cup, so take care when it’s time to remove it by hand. This is a lovely gift to give a dear friend or your own dear self.”

Tea Forte Soleil Gift Set $60 Buy Now at neiman marcus

Harry & David Denarii Lavender Spa Gift Basket With Wine

Includes: 2020 Lucca & Sons Cellars™ Red Blend Wine, 2 bottles, Body Lotion (6 oz), Body scrub (8 oz), Body wash (8 oz), Essential Oil (1 oz), Exfoliating towel, Wood-handled pumice stone (7 in L), Bath mitt, White mesh sponge

It doesn’t get much more rejuvenating than basking yourself in lavender, and this gift basket is full of it. There’s a lavender body lotion, scrub, wash, and essential oil, as well as a pumice stone and exfoliating towel. This gift basket also contains two bottles of 2020 Lucca & Sons Cellars Red Blend Wine, allowing mom to relax as much as she wants to this Mother’s Day.

Harry and David Denarii Lavender Spa Gift Basket With Wine Buy Now at harry & david

Pukka Herbal Tea Gift Sampler

Includes: Supreme Matcha Green, Turmeric Gold, Feel New, Elderberry & Echinacea, Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey, Love, Peppermint & Licorice, Three Ginger and Night time

Pukka is an herbal tea brand that supports people’s health, promotes conservation, and strives to show off the true brilliance of herbs. Pukka, meaning ‘real, authentic or genuine’ in Hindi embodies everything that business stands for. With a high-quality tea set from Pukka, you’re sure to delight any mother figure on your list. The gift set includes 45 tea bags with flavors like Supreme Matcha Green, Tumeric Gold, and Ginger & Manuka Honey.

What reviewers say: “These are by far the best teas I’ve tasted. The flavors and smell are so enrich of goodness. I will be buying more.”

Pukka Herbal Tea Gift Sampler $21.99 Buy Now at amazon

Voluspa Mini Candle Set

Includes: Barbados Grapefruit, Tahitian Coconut Vanilla, Kalahari Watermelon, and French Cade Lavender

These limited-edition petite Voluspa candles are little luxuries that your mother will be obsessed with this Mother’s Day. This set includes Barbados Grapefruit, Tahitian Coconut Vanilla, Kalahari Watermelon, and French Cade Lavender candles made in the perfect size for the powder room, desk, or reading nook, so she can scatter different scents throughout her home.

What reviewers say: “So excited Sephora is offering this set! It includes my favorite scents. Really can’t go wrong with this assortment of candles, which makes it perfect for gifting this spring. The set is a great balance of sweet and warm scents too. Would definitely recommend!”

Voluspa Mini Candle Set $48 Buy Now at sephora

Therabox “Hello Summer” Box

Includes: Earth Harbor | Sunstone Hair Revive Elixir, Chicky Botanica | Glow Nectar Finishing Bronzing Oil, Vitamasques | Super Bamboo Light Day Cream, Jubel Naturals | Outdoor Roll-on Oil, Soulistic Root | After Sun Spray, Ultima Replenisher | Electrolyte Hydration Powder, Wicks + Scents | Lemongrass Vegan Bar Soap, Pivot: Five Practices to Strategize and Support you Through Change | Written by: Pauline Caballero, 30-day Free Yoga Membership

In this “Hello Summer” box, mom will find everything she needs to dive into summer. This gift set contains over $175+ worth of products for just $39.99. From a hair elixir and a bronzing oil to an electrolyte hydration powder and a 30-day free yoga membership, these fun and festive gifts will have her feeling her best all summer long.

What reviewers say: “HELLO SUMMER was just what I needed to get me past the last of the winter blues! The bronze serum is delightful!!”

Therabox “Hello Summer” Box $59.99 $39.99 Buy Now at therabox

Sugarfina Pop The Champagne Gift Set

Includes: Bubbly bears, Venus strawberry candies, champagne bears, and strawberry champagne bears

Let mom indulge in the sweet life this Mother’s Day, thanks to Sugarfina. The Champagne Gift Set from luxury candy brand Sugarfina is not only elegant, but it tastes good, too. This gift set consists of the brand’s bubbly bears, Venus strawberry candies, and the best-selling champagne bears and strawberry champagne bears, both infused with Dom Pérignon vintage champagne.

Sugarfina Pop The Champagne Gift Set $50 Buy Now at bergdorf goodman

Hatch Mama Must Haves Set

Includes: Nipple + Lip Rescue Balm, The Belly Oil, the Girl Soothing Leg + Foot Cream

If you’re looking for a great Mother’s Day gift for a new mom, this Mama Must Haves Set from Hatch is a winner. Featuring a range of safe products for moms, this gift set for moms offers all the essentials for postpartum. For example, it includes The Belly Oil, which intensely hydrates and reduces the appearance of stretch marks and scars; the Nipple + Lip Rescue Balm, which calms and soothes irritated nips and relieves dry lips and other bits; and the Girl Soothing Leg + Foot Cream which brings down swelling and invigorates tired limbs. Reviewers love this set for its luxurious and effective formulas.

What reviewers say: “This kit came in the cutest package. The belly oil smells amazing and I can’t stop using it. The foot cream helps so much with swelling feet and moisturizes as well. The nipple cream, oh my…I mean at this stage in pregnancy (36 weeks) it helps so much with the itch. Overall an amazing and helpful kit for this mama. Definitely worth a try.”

Hatch Mama Must Haves Set $128 Buy Now at revolve

Harry & David Mother’s Day Sweets Box

Includes: Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, Yogurt-covered pretzels, 4 raspberry galettes, and Chocolate truffles

If you’re looking for a sweet, edible Mother’s Day gift set she can really enjoy, look no further than Harry & David’s Mother’s Day Sweets Box. Inside she’ll find delectable truffles, classic caramel Moose MunchPremium Popcorn, spring yogurt pretzels, delicious raspberry galettes, and so many more surprises. Trust us — you’ll make her day with this easy and tasty dessert gift.

What reviewers say: “The gift basket was ordered for my granddaughter’s first Mother’s Day. She told me that she loved every piece in the basket. I also ordered a box of truffles for myself. they were of excellent quality and I thoroughly enjoyed and cherished the taste each one. I will be ordering more gift baskets soon.”

Harry & David Mother’s Day Sweets Box Buy Now at harry & David

Different Types of Mother’s Day Gift Baskets

Wellness Mother’s Day Gift Baskets: If your mom loves putting Sea Moss into her smoothies, relaxing in her infrared sauna blanket, or beating her score on her peloton bike, search for a wellness gift. These gift sets come in all different shapes, sizes, and forms, which makes them a win-win gift-giving category. Plus, by giving the gift of wellness, you’re inspiring a healthier lifestyle. So look to gifts like CrateJoy’s Clean.Fit Box or Therabox “Hello Summer” Box because they’ll keep mom happy, healthy, and stress-free.

Food Mother’s Day Gift Baskets: There are only a handful of gift baskets that are truly foolproof, one of them being food baskets. Whether you choose for a gift basket that’s full of sweet or savory foods, mom will be one happy woman. Edible Mother’s Day gifts are not only extremely practical, but also offer endless options that’ll fit any and every taste. Consider anything from a DIY food kit, which comes with everything required to make a restaurant-like meal at home, to a box of decadent chocolates.

Beauty Mother’s Day Gift Baskets: Beauty gifts are what everyone wants to unwrap this Mother’s Day, especially moms who don’t usually splurge on items like skin care, hair care, and makeup goods. To choose the best beauty gifts for your mother, a mother figure, or the motherly friends and relatives in your life, think about her style and interests. The one who likes to keep it classic will love timeless essentials like a clean body lotion set or a perfume gift set, while the mom who’s always up to date on the latest trends will swoon over cult-favorite candle gift sets like Voluspa’s Mini Candle Set.

What to Look for in a Mother’s Day Gift Basket

Product variety: The most important factor when selecting the best gift baskets for Mother’s Day is knowing the type of mom you’re gifting it to. For example, if she loves entertaining and cooking Sunday night dinner, opt for a food basket that contains all the ingredients to whip up a five-star meal. If the mom in your life loves hardcore workouts, you may want to get her a gift basket that includes bath salts and other self-care essentials so she can unwind and give her tight muscles some extra TLC. On the other hand, if mom loves to try out the latest beauty products, look to a gift basket that includes skincare or makeup products from emerging beauty brands that she may not be familiar with.

Pricing: Moms deserve the world, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to give them something they love. Gift sets for Mother’s Day are an excellent gifting choice because there’s an option for every budget. Before you search for the best Mother’s Day gift basket, consider how much you want to spend. This will help you narrow down your options and keep you on the right track. You also want to consider the shipping cost in your total price. Some brands add one extra shipping fee, while others offer free two-day shipping, so when you’re looking at pricing, make sure you’re taking that into account.

Delivery and Shipping Time: Another great thing about sending a gift basket to your mom for Mother’s Day is that many can be a last-minute purchase and still arrive on time. However, order your Mother’s Day gift set early and research delivery dates and shipping times to be safe. Luckily, some brands offer expedited or next-day shipping, but make you give yourself time to ensure it arrives on Mother’s Day. In addition to determining shipping time, it’s important to read the company’s delivery statement. For example, you want to make sure they deliver to the recipient’s area. Also, you might have to make sure if you’re sending a Mother’s Day gift basket that includes alcohol that someone over 21 will be there to sign for it.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and shoe trends. She is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make meaningful and practical gifts for any and all special mother figures.