From Lucky Manolo Blahnik Heels to a Viral Max Mara Coat: Nancy Pelosi’s Political Style Statements Through the Years

Nancy Pelosi has been one of the biggest history makers of her lifetime and she did it all in style.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tells reporters that she thinks members should proceed with ceremonial swearing-ins despite no Speaker being elected as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate ballots for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) poses at Glamour magazine's 13th annual Salute to the 2002 "Women Of The Year" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art October 28, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON- SEPTEMBER 22: House Minorty Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) (D-CA) shakes hands with Rep. James R. Langevin (L) (R-RI) while arriving with other House Democrates for the unveiling of the House Democrat's "New Partnership for America's Future" on the west front of the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2004 in Washington, DC. The Democratic plan calls for ways to help the middle class. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 8: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presents an award during the 15th Annual Glamour Magazine "Women of the Year" awards at the American Museum of Natural History November 8, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 23: U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a town hall-style meeting February 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. Pelosi held the town hall-style meeting to address issues about social security reform and the Bush administration's plans to privatize it. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been one of the biggest history makers in American politics throughout her decades-long career. In 1976, she was elected as the Democratic National Committee member from California, kicking off her political career.

Throughout her career, Pelosi would break multiple glass ceilings in politics. In 2002, she made history as the first woman elected to a House Whip position. At the time, this made her the highest-ranking woman in American politics. She would break another glass ceiling the following year by becoming the House Minority Leader, elevating her status as the highest-ranking woman in American politics.

400670 01: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) style and fashion puts her hand on a Bible held by her grandchildren Alexander Prowda (bottom L) and Liam Kenneally (bottom R) as she is sworn in as the House Democratic Whip, at the Statuary Hall of the Capitol February 06, 2002 in Washington, DC. Pelosi became the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. Congress. (Photo by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images)
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., puts her hand on a Bible held by her grandchildren Alexander Prowda (bottom left) and Liam Kenneally (bottom right) as she is sworn in as the House Democratic Whip, at the Statuary Hall of the Capitol Feb. 6, 2002 in Washington, D.C. Pelosi became the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. Congress. Getty Images

In 2006, when the Democrats regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pelosi would make history when the 110th Congress convened in January 2007, and she was elected the first female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This made Pelosi the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. politics until Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in at the January 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Throughout her career, Pelosi was known for her political statements and fashion choices.

When she was sworn in as the House Minority Whip in 2002, Pelosi wore a red skirt suit and gold statement earrings. While red is often considered the power tie color for men, Pelosi did her take on red as the political power color with this suit.

Her outfits were often accessorized with her signature white and gray statement pearls paired with many of her pantsuits and skirt suits.

WASHINGTON- SEPTEMBER 22: House Minorty Leader Nancy Pelosi style and fashion (C) (D-CA) shakes hands with Rep. James R. Langevin (L) (R-RI) while arriving with other House Democrates for the unveiling of the House Democrat's "New Partnership for America's Future" on the west front of the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2004 in Washington, DC. The Democratic plan calls for ways to help the middle class. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shakes hands with Rep. James R. Langevin, R-R.I., while arriving with other House Democrats for the unveiling of the House Democrats’ “New Partnership for America’s Future” on the west front of the U.S. Capitol Sep. 22, 2004 in Washington, D.C. The Democratic plan calls for ways to help the middle class. Getty Images

One of Pelosi’s other signature items was her lavender Manolo Blahnik heels, which became known as her lucky shoes.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi style and fashion pays her respects in front of a wreath at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on September 18, 2022. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP) (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi pays her respects in front of a wreath at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Sep. 18, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Her status as a fashion influencer was solidified in 2018 when she was photographed wearing a 2011 red Max Mara coat. The image of Pelosi in the coat went viral, and Max Mara reissued it for sale.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks with reporters in the Capitol after arriving back from a White House meeting with President Trump, Vice President Pence and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., about the border wall and a potential government shutdown on December 10, 2018.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks with reporters in the Capitol after arriving back from a White House meeting with President Trump, Vice President Pence and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., about the border wall and a potential government shutdown on Dec. 10, 2018. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In the fall of 2022, Pelosi attended the White House State Dinner held by President Biden in honor of French Oresident Emmanuel Macron. Pelosi turned heads in a glittering gold Giambattista Valli gown as she marked President Biden’s first State Dinner since he was sworn in at the 2021 inauguration.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra Pelosi arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra Pelosi arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, D.C, on Dec. 1, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

While Pelosi stepped back from any future leadership positions in Congress, the groundbreaking political leader is likely to have more style moments.

