From Lucky Manolo Blahnik Heels to a Viral Max Mara Coat: Nancy Pelosi’s Political Style Statements Through the Years

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been one of the biggest history makers in American politics throughout her decades-long career. In 1976, she was elected as the Democratic National Committee member from California, kicking off her political career.
Throughout her career, Pelosi would break multiple glass ceilings in politics. In 2002, she made history as the first woman elected to a House Whip position. At the time, this made her the highest-ranking woman in American politics. She would break another glass ceiling the following year by becoming the House Minority Leader, elevating her status as the highest-ranking woman in American politics.
In 2006, when the Democrats regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pelosi would make history when the 110th Congress convened in January 2007, and she was elected the first female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This made Pelosi the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. politics until Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in at the January 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Throughout her career, Pelosi was known for her political statements and fashion choices.
When she was sworn in as the House Minority Whip in 2002, Pelosi wore a red skirt suit and gold statement earrings. While red is often considered the power tie color for men, Pelosi did her take on red as the political power color with this suit.
Her outfits were often accessorized with her signature white and gray statement pearls paired with many of her pantsuits and skirt suits.
One of Pelosi’s other signature items was her lavender Manolo Blahnik heels, which became known as her lucky shoes.
Her status as a fashion influencer was solidified in 2018 when she was photographed wearing a 2011 red Max Mara coat. The image of Pelosi in the coat went viral, and Max Mara reissued it for sale.
In the fall of 2022, Pelosi attended the White House State Dinner held by President Biden in honor of French Oresident Emmanuel Macron. Pelosi turned heads in a glittering gold Giambattista Valli gown as she marked President Biden’s first State Dinner since he was sworn in at the 2021 inauguration.
While Pelosi stepped back from any future leadership positions in Congress, the groundbreaking political leader is likely to have more style moments.