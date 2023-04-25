×
Queen Consort Camilla’s Style Through the Years

The current Queen Consort has spent decades in the public eye, long before her relationship with King Charles III ever went officially public.

Camilla, Queen Consort waves to wellwishers after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, waves to well-wishers after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

On May 6, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be formally coronated as the king and queen of England. There is much speculation over what Camilla will wear for the event, and while the public waits with anticipation over her outfit, she’s expected to keep it regal and will likely opt for a British designer.

Since 1999, when Camilla was first photographed as part of a couple alongside Charles, officially taking their relationship public, her style has been under scrutiny as one of the most watched women in the world. She’s had the opportunity to showcase her fashion choices, from royal weddings to charity events for causes near and dear to her heart.

Throughout her decades in the public eye, Camilla’s style has continuously evolved as she’s gone from the role of dating England’s royal heir to duchess and now Queen Consort. Here, WWD takes a closer look at Queen Consort Camilla’s style evolution through the years.

1995

The Prince Of Wales & Camilla Parker Bowles Attend A Party At The Ritz In London.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, at The Ritz in London in 1995. UK Press via Getty Images

Camilla, the Queen Consort, then known as Camilla Parker Bowles, attended a party at The Ritz in London in 1995, sparking headlines for wearing what was considered her version of Diana, Princess of Wales’ “revenge dress.” Diana’s revenge dress was a black dress with a low-cut neckline worn in 1994 by the Princess of Wales for a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery. Diana wore the dress not long after news of Charles’ affair with Bowles became public. Bowles even opted for a pearl and green gemstone choker similar to the one Diana wore.

2001

Camilla Parker Bowles arrives at the Vogue & Jaguar "It's Fashion" charity gala June 11, 2001 on the grounds of Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, Great Britain in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Vogue & Jaguar “It’s Fashion” charity gala on June 11, 2001. Getty Images

In 2001, years before she became an official royal and stepped into formal working royal duties, Bowles attended the Vogue and Jaguar “It’s Fashion” charity gala in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief. Bowles wasn’t afraid to take an opulent approach to dressing in this brightly colored floral jacquard dress paired with a gray shawl and a diamond necklace.

2003

Camilla Parker Bowles arrives at the Globe Theatre for The Prince's Trust Shakespeare Gala Performance Evening on September 1, 2003 in London.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Globe Theatre on Sep. 1, 2003, in London. Getty Images

At the annual Prince’s Trust Shakespeare Gala performance, Bowles provided a lesson on how to dress for the theater. She wore a white and gray lace dress with a matching white coat with lace trim. She accessorized the look with classic pearls and wore nude suede kitten heels.

2005

TRH Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, depart the Civil Ceremony at which they were legally married, at The Guildhall, Windsor on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at their wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005, in Berkshire, England. Getty Images

2005 became a game-changing moment for Bowles as she married Prince Charles and became the Duchess of Cornwall. Bowles kept it simple in a white dress with a scalloped neckline and a matching white overcoat. She accessorized with a white statement hat with intricate foliage accents.

2006

TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends an evening reception on the first day of their 12 day official tour visiting Egypt, Saudia Arabia and India, on March 20, 2006 in Cairo, Egypt. The visits provide an opportunity to support the UK's international contribution and profile, with key themes to promote better understanding and tolerance between faiths, supporting environmental and conservation intiatives, and encouraging sustainable employment and training opportunities for young people. This is the Royal couple's second joint overseas tour, and is the first time Charles has visited Egypt since March 1995.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, on March 20, 2006, in Cairo, Egypt. Getty Images

Following her marriage to Charles, Camilla began joining him on official royal engagements. For their 12-day tour of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and India in 2006, she showed off her love of prints in a white and black small polka dot dress.

2007

HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Serena Hotel for The Queen's Banquet for Commonwealth Heads of Government on November 23, 2007 in Kampala, Uganda. The Duchess is in Uganda with The Prince of Wales during the Commonwealth Heads of Govenment Meeting. CHOGM will be attended by over 5000 delegates, The Queen as well as UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government on Nov. 23, 2007, in Kampala, Uganda. Getty Images

As she came more into her role as a working royal, Camilla began wearing more evening gowns as the occasion called for it. She also began donning the royal family’s jewels, including diamond tiaras, earrings and necklaces.

2010

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales look on during a ceremonial welcome for South African President Jacob Zuma on Horseguards Parade on March 3, 2010 in London, England.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III welcome South African President Jacob Zuma on Horseguards Parade on March 3, 2010, in London. Getty Images

As Camilla continued to craft her royal image, hats became a signature part of her style aesthetic. She is known for titled fascinators in a top hat shape with unique accents on them.

