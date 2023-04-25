Queen Consort Camilla’s Style Through the Years

On May 6, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be formally coronated as the king and queen of England. There is much speculation over what Camilla will wear for the event, and while the public waits with anticipation over her outfit, she’s expected to keep it regal and will likely opt for a British designer.

Since 1999, when Camilla was first photographed as part of a couple alongside Charles, officially taking their relationship public, her style has been under scrutiny as one of the most watched women in the world. She’s had the opportunity to showcase her fashion choices, from royal weddings to charity events for causes near and dear to her heart.

Throughout her decades in the public eye, Camilla’s style has continuously evolved as she’s gone from the role of dating England’s royal heir to duchess and now Queen Consort. Here, WWD takes a closer look at Queen Consort Camilla’s style evolution through the years.

1995

Camilla, the Queen Consort, at The Ritz in London in 1995. UK Press via Getty Images

Camilla, the Queen Consort, then known as Camilla Parker Bowles, attended a party at The Ritz in London in 1995, sparking headlines for wearing what was considered her version of Diana, Princess of Wales’ “revenge dress.” Diana’s revenge dress was a black dress with a low-cut neckline worn in 1994 by the Princess of Wales for a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery. Diana wore the dress not long after news of Charles’ affair with Bowles became public. Bowles even opted for a pearl and green gemstone choker similar to the one Diana wore.

2001

Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Vogue & Jaguar “It’s Fashion” charity gala on June 11, 2001. Getty Images

In 2001, years before she became an official royal and stepped into formal working royal duties, Bowles attended the Vogue and Jaguar “It’s Fashion” charity gala in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief. Bowles wasn’t afraid to take an opulent approach to dressing in this brightly colored floral jacquard dress paired with a gray shawl and a diamond necklace.

2003

Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Globe Theatre on Sep. 1, 2003, in London. Getty Images

At the annual Prince’s Trust Shakespeare Gala performance, Bowles provided a lesson on how to dress for the theater. She wore a white and gray lace dress with a matching white coat with lace trim. She accessorized the look with classic pearls and wore nude suede kitten heels.

2005

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at their wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005, in Berkshire, England. Getty Images

2005 became a game-changing moment for Bowles as she married Prince Charles and became the Duchess of Cornwall. Bowles kept it simple in a white dress with a scalloped neckline and a matching white overcoat. She accessorized with a white statement hat with intricate foliage accents.

2006

Camilla, the Queen Consort, on March 20, 2006, in Cairo, Egypt. Getty Images

Following her marriage to Charles, Camilla began joining him on official royal engagements. For their 12-day tour of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and India in 2006, she showed off her love of prints in a white and black small polka dot dress.

2007

Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government on Nov. 23, 2007, in Kampala, Uganda. Getty Images

As she came more into her role as a working royal, Camilla began wearing more evening gowns as the occasion called for it. She also began donning the royal family’s jewels, including diamond tiaras, earrings and necklaces.

2010

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III welcome South African President Jacob Zuma on Horseguards Parade on March 3, 2010, in London. Getty Images

As Camilla continued to craft her royal image, hats became a signature part of her style aesthetic. She is known for titled fascinators in a top hat shape with unique accents on them.