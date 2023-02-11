×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Rihanna’s Viral and Most-searched Looks Through the Years: From Meme Inspiration to Maternity Glamour

Rihanna has caused Google's search engine to go off the charts multiple times with looks from Adam Selman and Guo Pei.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna performingNBC 'Today Show' Concert Series, New York, America - 08 Jun 2007
RihannaMTV Video Music Awards, Las Vegas, America - 09 Sep 2007
Rihanna Rihanna performs at the Nokia Theatre in New YorkConcert Rihanna, New York, USA
RihannaRihanna in concert on her 'Good Girl Gone Bad' Tour, Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
It’s no surprise that Rihanna’s a red carpet darling, regularly ending up on the best-dressed list for through the years, and sparking endless internet commentary along the way.

The singer has courted praise and memes, including a gold robe work to 2015’s Met Gala that swept social media.

Here, WWD has rounded up some of the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur’s most-searched outfits through the years.

Guo Pei at Met Gala 2015

In 2015 at the Met Gala, where the theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” the pop star wore a dramatic gold robe with fur trim and embroidered detailing by Guo Pei. The dress sparked endless social media commentary, launched various internet memes—often Googled as “Rihanna Pizza Dress.” The look also had good-humored comparisons to omelettes and the “Sesame Street” character Big Bird.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. yellow guo pei fur dress, (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Getty Images


Adam Selman at 2014 CFDA Awards

As the naked dress trend was on the rise, Rihanna embraced the look with a sheer, sparkling Adam Selman dress for the 2014 CFDA Awards. It was covered in 230,000 Swarovski crystals, causing Rihanna to fulfill one of her memorable lyrics and “shine bright like a diamond.”

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: (EDITORS NOTE: adam selman naked dress trend, crystals, sparkling sheer swarovski crystals, Image contains nudity.) Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Jun. 2, 2014 in New York City. Getty Images


Balenciaga at 2021 Met Gala

In 2021, Rihanna arrived for the tail end of the red carpet, closing out the glamour fest in a voluminous all-black Balenciaga ensemble. For the occasion, she wore a custom look by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, which included a black overcoat constructed in the silhouette of a ball gown.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rihanna in balenciaga black dress attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/


Giambattista Valli at 2015 Grammy Awards

Rihanna was five years ahead of the Barbiecore trend in 2015 when she attended the Grammy Awards in a pink ruffle-tiered gown from Giambattista Valli. The strapless dress was complete with sparkling trim around the bodice and channeled princess-like glamour.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Rihanna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Singer Rihanna attends The 57th Annual Grammy Award on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Getty Images


Stella McCartney at London Fashion Week, Fall 2012 Front Row

For London Fashion Week’s fall 2012 collections, Rihanna hopped across the pond to help Stella McCartney celebrate the line’s debut. She took a more minimalist approach for that show in an emerald-green slip dress with a thigh-high slit.

LONDON - FEBRUARY 18: Rihanna with blond hair and green dress arrives for the Stella McCartney Special Presentation at 13 North Audley Street during London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 on February 18, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
Rihanna arrives for the Stella McCartney Special Presentation at 13 North Audley Street during London Fashion Week fall 2012 on Feb. 18, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images


Givenchy Haute Couture at 2019 Diamond Ball

Rihanna is not only known for her style, but also for her charity work with her Diamond Ball. The soiree benefits The Clara Lionel Foundation. For the 2019 ball, the singer wore a turtleneck mermaid gown with a voluminous sheer white windowpane skirt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
Rihanna attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation on Sept. 12, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images for Diamond Ball


Dior at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

For Dior’s fall 2022 runway show, Rihanna arrived in a sheer black lingerie ensemble. Not only were all eyes on her outfit, but she was pregnant at the time and proudly displayed her baby bump.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week on Mar. 1, 2022. Getty Images
