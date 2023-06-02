×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Wes Gordon Gives Carolina Herrera a Bit of Rio Energy

Beauty

Beautycounter CEO Marc Rey Departs Company

Business

Edward Enninful Promoted to New, Global Role at Vogue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Red Carpet Through the Years

The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is one of the publication's most highly anticipated magazines every year.

Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Kim Petras
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Brooks Nader
View ALL 19 Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is one of the most highly anticipated magazine issues all year. The issue is published annually and features models, athletes and celebrities photographed in swimwear in locales around the world. Since 1964, it was published in February, but beginning in 2019 the issue began being published in May.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is usually accompanied by a party filled with A-list models and the celebrities who graced the cover, including stars such as Rebecca Romijn, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

WWD takes a closer look at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebrations and red carpets through the years.

Related Galleries

Molly Sims, 2002

401315 15: Model Molly Sims poses for photographers at the unveiling of 2002 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition February 19, 2002 in New York City. The cover features model Yamila-Daiz Rahl. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
Model Molly Sims poses for photographers at the unveiling of 2002 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition Feb. 19, 2002, in New York City. Getty Images

Molly Sims frequently modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the early 2000s. The 2002 issue featured model Yamila-Diaz Rahi on the cover. Sims attended the issue’s unveiling wearing a brown sheer geometric print dress with a high slit, pairing the look with nude open-toe sandals. While it was February, the ensemble was definitely swim weather ready.

Beyoncé, 2007

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at a reception celebrating the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in which she appears on the cover at the Pacific Design Center on February 14, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
Singer Beyoncé Knowles arrives at a reception celebrating the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in which she appears on the cover on Feb. 14, 2007, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

When superstar Beyoncé’s solo career was still growing in 2007, she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue wearing a bikini. She attended the reception to celebrate the cover wearing a little black dress and snakeskin platform heels.

Hilary Rhoda, 2010

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 11: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: Club SI Swimsuit at Vanity Nightclub At The Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on February 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: Club SI Swimsuit on Feb. 11, 2010, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken

Hilary Rhoda dazzled the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover party in Las Vegas in 2010 in a sparkling sequin one-shoulder minidress. Rhoda had previously made her debut in Sports Illustrated’s 2009 Swimsuit Issue, marking a turning point in her successful modeling career.

Kate Upton, 2013

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 14: SI Swimsuit Model Kate Upton attends Club SI Swimsuit at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
SI Swimsuit Model Kate Upton attends Club SI Swimsuit on Feb. 14, 2013, in Las Vegas.
 Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Kate Upton had already began establishing herself as a model prior to appearing the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue where she was named Rookie of the Year. The moment brought momentum to her career and she began modeling for swimwear brands, like Beach Bunny Swimwear. In 2013, Upton attended the Swimsuit Issue party wearing a Grecian-inspired white dress and black lace pumps.

Ashley Graham, 2016

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Sports Illustrated cover model Ashley Graham poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - NYC VIP press event on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Sports Illustrated cover model Ashley Graham poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 NYC VIP press event on Feb. 16, 2016, in New York City. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

In 2016, Ashley Graham made history when she became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. Graham posed the cover in a bikini top with waves crashing behind her. She proudly flaunted the issue at the VIP press event for the cover as she wore a little black dress.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Red Carpet Through the Years

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad