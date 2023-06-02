The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Red Carpet Through the Years

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is one of the most highly anticipated magazine issues all year. The issue is published annually and features models, athletes and celebrities photographed in swimwear in locales around the world. Since 1964, it was published in February, but beginning in 2019 the issue began being published in May.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is usually accompanied by a party filled with A-list models and the celebrities who graced the cover, including stars such as Rebecca Romijn, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

WWD takes a closer look at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebrations and red carpets through the years.

Molly Sims, 2002

Model Molly Sims poses for photographers at the unveiling of 2002 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition Feb. 19, 2002, in New York City. Getty Images

Molly Sims frequently modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the early 2000s. The 2002 issue featured model Yamila-Diaz Rahi on the cover. Sims attended the issue’s unveiling wearing a brown sheer geometric print dress with a high slit, pairing the look with nude open-toe sandals. While it was February, the ensemble was definitely swim weather ready.

Beyoncé, 2007

Singer Beyoncé Knowles arrives at a reception celebrating the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in which she appears on the cover on Feb. 14, 2007, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

When superstar Beyoncé’s solo career was still growing in 2007, she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue wearing a bikini. She attended the reception to celebrate the cover wearing a little black dress and snakeskin platform heels.

Hilary Rhoda, 2010

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: Club SI Swimsuit on Feb. 11, 2010, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken

Hilary Rhoda dazzled the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover party in Las Vegas in 2010 in a sparkling sequin one-shoulder minidress. Rhoda had previously made her debut in Sports Illustrated’s 2009 Swimsuit Issue, marking a turning point in her successful modeling career.

Kate Upton, 2013

SI Swimsuit Model Kate Upton attends Club SI Swimsuit on Feb. 14, 2013, in Las Vegas.

Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Kate Upton had already began establishing herself as a model prior to appearing the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue where she was named Rookie of the Year. The moment brought momentum to her career and she began modeling for swimwear brands, like Beach Bunny Swimwear. In 2013, Upton attended the Swimsuit Issue party wearing a Grecian-inspired white dress and black lace pumps.

Ashley Graham, 2016

Sports Illustrated cover model Ashley Graham poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 NYC VIP press event on Feb. 16, 2016, in New York City. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

In 2016, Ashley Graham made history when she became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. Graham posed the cover in a bikini top with waves crashing behind her. She proudly flaunted the issue at the VIP press event for the cover as she wore a little black dress.