The Grand Set Designs of Karl Lagerfeld

The designer often came up with ideas in his sleep — here, a look at some of the best fashion show sets imagined by Karl Lagerfeld.

Chanel Fall 2014
The Grand Set Designs of Karl Lagerfeld
Chanel Spring 2010
Chanel Couture Spring 2012
Chanel Couture Fall 2013
This article was originally published Feb. 19, 2019.

As the 21st century dawned, Karl Lagerfeld — always one whose imagination knew no bounds — began to think even bigger at Chanel, at least when it came to his show sets. The venue was generally the Grand Palais with its 11-story glass cupola, while the set was always one to take guests’ breaths away. From his most recent romp at the beach for the January couture show to full-sized rockets or cruise ships, an Eiffel Tower, a bar, a merry-go-round, a supermarket and even a giant Chanel jacket, Lagerfeld proved time and time again that he was not only a master designer, but a master showman as well.

Here, a look at some of Lagerfeld’s standout sets for Chanel over the years.

