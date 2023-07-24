The Biggest Names in Male Modeling Through the Years

Male models have long shared the spotlight with the likes of supers including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, but unlike their female counterparts, few have become household names.

These men, however, have managed to break into the mainstream, appearing in iconic ad campaigns, strutting down runways worldwide and spinning their modeling careers into jobs in acting, wellness and more.

In no particular order, here are the most-searched faces in male modeling.

Noah Mills Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Signed a contract with Dolce & Gabbana in 2005, subsequently fronting several campaigns for the Italian label. Walked in numerous Versace shows. Appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Mills was scouted in Vancouver, Canada, while he was in college. Where is he now?: In 2021, Mills joined the cast of CBS’ “NCIS Hawai’i.”

Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky Blue Smith in 2016. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Featured in ad campaigns for Philipp Plein and Tom Ford. Appeared on the covers of GQ, V and Harper’s Bazaar.

Smith and his three sisters were simultaneously scouted in their home state of Utah. Smith was just 10 years old at the time. Where is he now?: In 2022, Smith welcomed his second child with model Nara Pellman.

Alex Lundqvist

Alex Lundqvist in 1997. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Fronted major campaigns for Versace and Guess. Appeared alongside Amber Valletta in Oliver Peoples’ 30th anniversary campaign, which was photographed by Peter Lindbergh.

Named a top male model by L’Uomo Vogue in 1995. How he was discovered: In the 1990s, Lundqvist signed to Wilhelmina after being discovered by photographer Bruce Weber.

In the 1990s, Lundqvist signed to Wilhelmina after being discovered by photographer Bruce Weber. Where is he now?: Lundqvist is a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman.

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford in 1995. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Led several campaigns for Ralph Lauren. Appeared in the music video for Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Played himself in 2001’s “Zoolander.”

Named “Male Model of the Year” at the 1995 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards. How he was discovered: In 1992, Beckford was discovered by an editor at The Source, a hip-hop magazine, while sitting in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park.

In 1992, Beckford was discovered by an editor at The Source, a hip-hop magazine, while sitting in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park. Where is he now?: Beckford currently resides in Miami.

Fabio Lanzoni

Fabio in 1993. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Career highlights: Appeared on covers of hundreds of romance novels.

Appeared on covers of hundreds of romance novels. How he was discovered: At age 14, Lanzoni was approached by Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani while exercising in a Milan gym.

At age 14, Lanzoni was approached by Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani while exercising in a Milan gym. Where is he now? In 2021, Lanzoni launched a men’s skin care and hair care line called Aston James.

Marcus Schenkenberg

Marcus Schenkenberg walks the runway at the eight annual Dressed to Kilt fashion show on April 5, 2010, in New York City. Getty Images

Career highlights: Appeared in campaigns and on runways for Calvin Klein, Valentino, Armani and Versace.

In 1989, photographer Barry King discovered Schenkenberg on Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Where is he now?: In recent years, Schenkenberg has appeared on two reality shows in his home country of Sweden.

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou in 1995. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Walked the runway for Thierry Mugler and modeled in photo shoots creative directed by the designer. Appeared in music videos for Madonna, Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul. Scored critical acclaim for his roles in “Amistad,” “In America” and “Blood Diamond.”

Hounsou is a two-time Oscar nominee. How he was discovered: After meeting Mugler in the 1980s, he encouraged Hounsou to pursue modeling.

After meeting Mugler in the 1980s, he encouraged Hounsou to pursue modeling. Where is he now?: Hounsou is a full-time actor, appearing in Marvel, DC and “The Fast and the Furious” films.

Francisco Lachowski

Francisco Lachowski in 2016. Getty Images

Career highlights: Fronted ad campaigns and walked in fashion shows for Balmain and Dior Homme. Appeared in the music video for Kanye West’s “Wolves.”

Lachowski’s modeling career began in 2008, after he won the Ford Men’s Supermodel of the World contest in São Paulo. Where is he now?: Lachowski founded a supplement brand in Brazil called Push Nutrition.

Michael Bergin

Kate Moss and Michael Bergin during an appearance in Calvin Klein at Macy’s on May 11, 1994. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Career highlights: Succeeded Mark Wahlberg as a spokesmodel for Calvin Klein. Became the exclusive face of Liz Claiborne’s men’s line, Claiborne for Men. Played J.D. Darius on “Baywatch” from 1997 to 2001.

Bergin was discovered while he was a student at the University of Connecticut. Where is he now?: After retiring from modeling and acting, Bergin became a real estate agent in Beverly Hills.

Alton Mason

Alton Mason in 2017. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Made his runway debut at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show. Appeared alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in a 2021 campaign for Tiffany & Co. Played rock and roll icon Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic “Elvis.”

In 2020, Models.com named Mason “Model of the Year.” He was also GQ Australia’s Model of the Year in 2019. How he was discovered: Mason was scouted on Instagram after working as a dancer for choreographer Laurieann Gibson, who is also his godmother.

Mason was scouted on Instagram after working as a dancer for choreographer Laurieann Gibson, who is also his godmother. Where is he now?: Mason recently became the first male ambassador for jewelry brand Messika.

David Gandy

David Gandy in 1998 Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Spokesman for Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Appeared alongside fellow British models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2013, Gandy made Forbes’ “Top-Earning Male Models” list. How he was discovered: In 2001, Gandy scored his first contract after winning a modeling contest on ITV’s “This Morning.”

In 2001, Gandy scored his first contract after winning a modeling contest on ITV’s “This Morning.” Where is he now?: Gandy has his own clothing line, David Gandy Wellwear.

Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena in 2008. Cover/Getty Images

Career highlights: Became the face of Roberto Cavalli’s Just Cavalli line at age 18. Fronted campaigns for Guess, David Yurman and Tom Ford. Appeared in music videos for Madonna, Fergie and Kanye West.

In 2008, Kortajarena earned the ninth spot on Forbes’ list of “The 10 World’s Most Successful Male Models.” How he was discovered: Kortajarena was scouted while vacationing in Barcelona in 2003.

Kortajarena was scouted while vacationing in Barcelona in 2003. Where is he now?: Kortajarena still models. He recently appeared in ad campaign for Azzaro’s Wanted fragrance.

Jordan Barrett

Jordan Barrett in 2016. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Covered magazines including Wonderland, 10, Numéro Homme and L’Officiel Hommes Italia. Fronted campaigns for Tom Ford, Versace and Balmain. Face of Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million fragrance.

Named Models.com’s “Model of the Year” in 2016. Won GQ Australia’s “Man of Style” award in 2015. How he was discovered: Barrett was discovered at age 14 by a scout from IMG Australia.

Barrett was discovered at age 14 by a scout from IMG Australia. Where is he now?: Barrett is still a big name in the modeling industry. He recently appeared in campaigns for H&M, Moncler and Hugo Boss.

Broderick Hunter

Broderick Hunter in 2016. Getty Images for GUESS

Career highlights: Face of Ralph Lauren Polo. Appeared in music videos for Ciara and Chloe Bailey. Guest-starred in an episode of HBO’s “Insecure.”

Named one of the “sexiest men on Instagram” by People, Business Insider and Harper’s Bazaar. How he was discovered: In 2011, Hunter booked his first modeling job at age 20.

In 2011, Hunter booked his first modeling job at age 20. Where is he now?: Hunter has his own online modeling course called “Sell Your Look.”

Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest

Rick Genest in 2011. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Appeared in Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” music video. Walked the runway and fronted ad campaigns for Thierry Mugler. Spokesmodel for Dermablend cosmetics.

Former Mugler creative director Nicola Formichetti found Genest on Facebook in 2010, recruiting him to model for the label. Where is he now?: Genest passed away in 2018, just days before he turned 33.

Godfrey Gao

Godfrey Gao in 2014. Getty Images

Career highlights: First Asian male model to appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign. Costarred with Lily Collins in “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

First Asian male model to appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign. Costarred with Lily Collins in “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.” How he was discovered: In 2004, Gao moved to Taiwan to become a model.

In 2004, Gao moved to Taiwan to become a model. Where is he now?: Gao passed away in 2019.

Mark Vanderloo

Mark Vanderloo in 1995. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Longtime face of Hugo Boss. Fronted campaigns for Calvin Klein’s Eternity and Obsession fragrances. First man to appear on the cover of Marie Claire.

Named “Male Model of the Year” at VH1’s 1996 Fashion Awards. How he was discovered: Vanderloo signed his first modeling contract with Wilhelmina in 1992.

Vanderloo signed his first modeling contract with Wilhelmina in 1992. Where is he now?: Vanderloo still works as a model, most recently appearing in Versace’s spring 2023 campaign.

Brad Kroenig

Brad Kroenig in 2007. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: As Karl Lagerfeld’s longtime muse, Kroenig appeared in several Chanel campaigns and fashion shows. Appeared on magazine covers, including VMan.

In 2001, Kroenig landed his first modeling contract with Ford. Where is he now?: Kroenig works alongside his wife as a real estate agent.

Adam Senn

Adam Senn in 2012. Getty Images

Career highlights: Face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One Sport fragrance. Appeared in campaigns for Gucci and Tom Ford.

Face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One Sport fragrance. Appeared in campaigns for Gucci and Tom Ford. How he was discovered: Senn began modeling in 2002.

Senn began modeling in 2002. Where is he now?: According to his Instagram bio, Senn is a real estate adviser and investor.

Jason Lewis

Jason Lewis in 1996. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Modeled in ad campaigns for Hugo Boss, Guess and Tommy Hilfiger. Walked runways for Calvin Klein, Versace, Gucci and Donna Karan. Played Samantha Jones’ love interest, Smith Jerrod, in the “Sex and the City” franchise.

In the 1990s, Lewis moved to Paris to pursue modeling. Where is he now? Lewis still does some modeling work. He also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021.

Sean O’Pry

Sean O’Pry in 2010. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Opened runway shows for Versace, Balmain, Givenchy and Yves Saint Laurent. Faced ad campaigns for Calvin Klein, Armani and DKNY. Face of Viktor & Rolf’s Spicebomb. Appeared in music videos for Madonna and Taylor Swift.

In 2009, O’Pry topped Forbes’ list of “Most Successful Male Models.” How he was discovered: “America’s Next Top Model” judge Nolé Marin discovered O’Pry on MySpace.

“America’s Next Top Model” judge Nolé Marin discovered O’Pry on MySpace. Where is he now?: O’Pry still models, most recently appearing Oliver Peoples’ fall 2022 campaign.

Enrique Palacios

Enrique Palacios in 1998. Penske Media via Getty Images

Career highlights: Fronted campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and Armani. Former face of Armani Code cologne.

Named a top male model by L’Uomo Vogue in 1995. Where is he now?: Palacios has two children with actress and model Veronica Schneider.

Pietro Boselli

Pietro Boselli in 2016. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan