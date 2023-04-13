How to Watch ACM Awards 2023 Live Stream for Free, Get Tickets and More Details on Performers, Hosts and Nominees

The Academy of Country Music‘s 58th annual awards is soon approaching.

Country music singers Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host the awards, which will include performances by some of the biggest names in country music, A-list stars presenting awards, and of course, a surely a slew of fashionable looks.

Here, WWD highlights what to know about the 58th annual ACM awards, including how to purchase tickets and stream the event for free. Read on for more.

Where are the 2023 ACM Awards taking place?

This year’s ACM Awards will premiere at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11 at 8 p.m. EST. The Academy of Country Music Awards were originated in 1966 and are currently the longest-running country music awards show ever. In 2022, the awards made history, becoming the first major awards ceremony to exclusively live stream on Prime Video.

Who is Hosting?

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks have been tapped to host the awards. This year’s ACM Awards will be the first time Brooks has hosted any awards show and Parton’s second consecutive year hosting the ceremony.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said in a press release. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

Who Are the Performers?

According to the ACM, in the coming weeks, nominees, performers and presenters for this year’s show will be announced. In the past, the awards show has brought out a variety of standout musical guests. Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen, Avril Lavigne, Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson were among the performances for the 2022 ACM Awards.

How to Get Tickets

According to the ACM, a limited number of tickets to the live event are available on SeatGeek, with tickets starting at $449. Visit the website to purchase.

How to Watch Free

A complete re-broadcast of the awards will be available to stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.