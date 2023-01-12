How to Watch Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: What to Know About Date, Nominees, Host and More

The Critics’ Choice Awards is making its annual return.

Just in time for the awards show season, the 28th annual awards gala is set to premiere live on Sunday. Presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA), the show honors the best in film.

This year, the awards will be hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler. Janelle Monáe will be presented with the SeeHer Award and legendary actor Jeff Bridges will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Who is hosting the show?

Chelsea Handler is set to host the awards show. Starting in 2007, the award-winning comedian was the host of “E!’s Chelsea Lately,” which had a successful seven season run. Handler is the author of six New York Times bestselling books, including her 2019 title “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” which is being shaped into a Peacock TV series, where Handler will both executive produce and star in.

The comedian as host marks a switch in the awards show hosting from past years, when actor Taye Diggs hosted the show consecutively for four years.

Who are the nominees?

The nominations for the awards, released on Dec. 14, span multiple genres, with the top nominated films being “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 14 nominations, “The Fablemans” with 11 and “Babylon” trailing closely behind with 10 nods.

Among the talent who snagged a nomination for best actor or best actress in film includes Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie and Michelle Yeoh.

The ABC series “Abbott Elementary” continues to reign paramount, earning nominations in six different television categories. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, the show received nominations for best actress and best supporting cast roles. Quinta Brunson was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both also earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

When it came to the production professionals, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg received a nod for Best Director for “The Fabelmans,” along with a nomination for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner.

How to watch the show

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards will premiere live on Jan. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. ET on The CW. To access the channel’s streaming content, some platforms that offer free trial subscriptions include: Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Below, here’s a full list of all the nominees for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards:

Best Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor

Austin Butler – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Bill Nighy – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Margot Robbie – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Jalyn Hall – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios)

Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)

Sadie Sink – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Acting Ensemble

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR” (Variance Films)

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Production Design

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Editing

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Best Hair and Makeup

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Whale” (A24)

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Comedy

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Bros” (Universal Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Close” (A24)

“Decision to Leave” (Mubi)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

Best Song

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)

“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)

Best Score