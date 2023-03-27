How to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Livestream Free: What to Know About Nominees, Host, Performers and More

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be hosted by Lenny Kravitz in Los Angeles on Monday, will recognize outstanding achievement in music across several genres and categories, including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Duo/Group of the Year. Pink will be honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

With the height of acting awards season wrapping with the Academy Awards on March 12, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is one of the first big red carpets after the event. Attendees are expected to bring their A-game when it comes to fashion.

For those wondering how to tune in to this year’s red carpet. WWD has rounded up what to know about the event.

How can I watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards Awards red carpet?

The pre-show, presented by Infiniti this year, will stream live on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. ET.

What are some of the award categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The award categories include Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best New Pop Artist, Country Song of the Year, Country Artist of the Year, Best New Country Artist, Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, R&B Song of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year, Best New R&B Artist and TikTok Bop of the Year.

Who is performing during the show?

This year’s performers include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Cody Johnson, Lenny Kravitz, Latto, Muni Long, Pink and Keith Urban.

Who are this year’s most-nominated artists?

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift lead the pack with eight nominations while Dua Lipa, Drake and Jack Harlow have six nominations each and Beyoncé and Doja Cat have five nominations.

How can I watch the awards show?

The ceremony will broadcast live on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The event also will be heard on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.