Stagecoach Music Festival 2023: How to Watch Performances for Free, Lineup, Set Times and More Details

The 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival is quickly approaching, set to be held from April 28 through 30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The California country music festival is held at the same venue and during the same month as Coachella, with an all-star lineup of artists, specialty food and drinks along with unique vendors. Here, WWD lists everything to know about the upcoming music event, including how to purchase tickets and how to stream the festival for free. Read on for more.

What is the lineup?

Luke Bryan will headline the festival on April 28, followed by Kane Brown on April 29, and finally, Chris Stapleton will close out the event on April 30. Other performances include Riley Green, Nelly, Morgan Wade, Diplo, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett and Brooks & Dunn.

What does the Stagecoach Music Festival include?

Along with performances, the festival weekend will include attractions, food, vendors and parties. Guy’s Stagecoach Smokehouse experience will return with live demos from Guy Fieri and his friends, as well as barbecue vendors and a full bar.

In terms of fashion, Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace will offer a collection of new and vintage fashion with a western flare. The marketplace will also feature the singer’s High Class Hillbilly vintage shop.

Also returning for 2023 is the Compton Cowboys, a group of 10 Black riders from the semi-rural area in the California city. They will share their journey of building friendship and community through horseback and farming lifestyle.

How to purchase tickets?

Visit stagecoachfestival.com to purchase passes for the festival, which offer different passes to purchase ranging from admission to the festival, camping on the festival grounds, parking and additional add-ons, including on-site lockers and a shuttle pass.

How to livestream Stagecoach?

The Stagecoach Music Festival’s official partner for 2023 is Amazon Music. It will be available to view at 3 p.m. PST each day of the festival on Prime Video, Amazon Music app and on twitch.tv/amazonmusic. The Twitch platform is free to use.