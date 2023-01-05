×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Fashion

What to Watch: Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman

Fashion

What to Watch: Are Creative Tenures Getting Shorter at Europe’s Heritage Brands?

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? ‘The Hills’ and ‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Is Expanding Her Namesake Brand

The former reality star leveraged her MTV reality star fame to entrepreneurial ventures.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Lauren Conrad attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA)
What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates
What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates
What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates
What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates
View ALL 42 Photos

For those craving nostalgic Aughts television, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and “The Hills” are now available for streaming on Netflix. Fans of the reality star and fashion designer Lauren Conrad can now take a walk down memory lane via the TV shows that first put her in the public eye.

With renewed interest in the former MTV reality shows, Google Trends shows a recent surge in interest in Conrad’s brand LC Lauren Conrad. As a former intern at Teen Vogue and Kelly Cutrone’s PR firm People’s Revolution, Conrad leveraged her MTV fame into a namesake lifestyle brand.

It’s been more than 16 years since she appeared on “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and 13 years since she appeared on “The Hills.” Since then, Conrad has managed to establish herself as an entrepreneur.

Related Galleries

Here, details on what you need to know about LC Lauren Conrad.

When was LC Lauren Conrad founded?

LC Lauren Conrad debuted in 2009. The brand launched as a clothing collection in partnership with Kohl’s. The line was a nod to Conrad’s own personal style that has evolved over the years.

What is Lauren Conrad’s background?

Conrad became a cast member on season one of MTV’s “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” a reality television response to the hit Fox show “The OC.” The series followed a group of affluent teenagers growing up in Laguna Beach, California, and the drama surrounding their lives, from relationships to post-high school plans. The show lasted for three seasons from 2004 to 2006.

Conrad was a main cast member of the series. Her father revealed that she first expressed interest in fashion in sixth grade.

When Conrad graduated from high school, she spent one semester at Academy of Art University in San Francisco. After she left “Laguna Beach” in its second season, she transferred to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, although she didn’t complete her degree.

What is Lauren Conrad’s fashion experience?

When she moved to Los Angeles, MTV developed a spinoff to Laguna Beach titled “The Hills,” starring Conrad and focusing on her life and work in fashion.

Conrad interned at Teen Vogue and later entered the world of fashion public relations by interning at Kelly Cutrone’s PR firm, People’s Revolution.

When did Lauren Conrad begin her fashion brand?

Conrad’s first fashion line The Lauren Conrad Collection launched in March 2008, but she ended the line due to weak sales figures. After learning more about running a fashion brand, Conrad collaborated with Kohl’s to launch LC Lauren Conrad in 2009.

What products are available from the LC Lauren Conrad clothing line?

LC Lauren Conrad’s primary products include women’s apparel, shoes, handbags and accessories. The line also includes bedding, swimwear and children’s clothing.

What products are available from the Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Kids clothing line?

Conrad launched children’s apparel brand Little Co. by Lauren Conrad in May 2020. The line includes sizes from newborn to 5T, with Kohl’s as the exclusive retail partner. The spring 2023 collection debuts on Jan. 12.

What products are available from Lauren Conrad’s Loved line?

Last year, Conrad launched her new fragrance, Loved by Lauren Conrad. The collection also includes lotion and gift sets.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Hot Summer Bags

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? Clothing Lines, Beauty & More Updates

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad