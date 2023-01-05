What Is Lauren Conrad Doing Now? ‘The Hills’ and ‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Is Expanding Her Namesake Brand

For those craving nostalgic Aughts television, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and “The Hills” are now available for streaming on Netflix. Fans of the reality star and fashion designer Lauren Conrad can now take a walk down memory lane via the TV shows that first put her in the public eye.

With renewed interest in the former MTV reality shows, Google Trends shows a recent surge in interest in Conrad’s brand LC Lauren Conrad. As a former intern at Teen Vogue and Kelly Cutrone’s PR firm People’s Revolution, Conrad leveraged her MTV fame into a namesake lifestyle brand.

It’s been more than 16 years since she appeared on “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and 13 years since she appeared on “The Hills.” Since then, Conrad has managed to establish herself as an entrepreneur.

Here, details on what you need to know about LC Lauren Conrad.

When was LC Lauren Conrad founded?

LC Lauren Conrad debuted in 2009. The brand launched as a clothing collection in partnership with Kohl’s. The line was a nod to Conrad’s own personal style that has evolved over the years.

What is Lauren Conrad’s background?

Conrad became a cast member on season one of MTV’s “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” a reality television response to the hit Fox show “The OC.” The series followed a group of affluent teenagers growing up in Laguna Beach, California, and the drama surrounding their lives, from relationships to post-high school plans. The show lasted for three seasons from 2004 to 2006.

Conrad was a main cast member of the series. Her father revealed that she first expressed interest in fashion in sixth grade.

When Conrad graduated from high school, she spent one semester at Academy of Art University in San Francisco. After she left “Laguna Beach” in its second season, she transferred to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, although she didn’t complete her degree.

What is Lauren Conrad’s fashion experience?

When she moved to Los Angeles, MTV developed a spinoff to Laguna Beach titled “The Hills,” starring Conrad and focusing on her life and work in fashion.

Conrad interned at Teen Vogue and later entered the world of fashion public relations by interning at Kelly Cutrone’s PR firm, People’s Revolution.

When did Lauren Conrad begin her fashion brand?

Conrad’s first fashion line The Lauren Conrad Collection launched in March 2008, but she ended the line due to weak sales figures. After learning more about running a fashion brand, Conrad collaborated with Kohl’s to launch LC Lauren Conrad in 2009.

What products are available from the LC Lauren Conrad clothing line?

LC Lauren Conrad’s primary products include women’s apparel, shoes, handbags and accessories. The line also includes bedding, swimwear and children’s clothing.

What products are available from the Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Kids clothing line?

Conrad launched children’s apparel brand Little Co. by Lauren Conrad in May 2020. The line includes sizes from newborn to 5T, with Kohl’s as the exclusive retail partner. The spring 2023 collection debuts on Jan. 12.

What products are available from Lauren Conrad’s Loved line?

Last year, Conrad launched her new fragrance, Loved by Lauren Conrad. The collection also includes lotion and gift sets.