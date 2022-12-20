×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior to Unveil ‘Designer of Dreams’ Exhibit in Tokyo

Fashion

Valentino, Haider Ackermann for Gaultier Among Haute Couture Highlights

Fashion

Moncler Genius Headed to London Fashion Week in February

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

The notes will enter circulation from mid-2024 and will eventually replace those featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s face.

The Bank of England has revealed a first look at the banknotes featuring King Charles. 
The Bank of England has revealed a first look at the banknotes featuring King Charles.  Courtesy of Bank of England

LONDON — The reign of King Charles III is gradually underway ahead of his big coronation on May 6 next year.

The Bank of England has revealed a first look at the banknotes featuring King Charles. The notes will enter circulation from mid-2024 and will eventually replace those featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s face as those notes wear out and are retired from circulation.

The 5, 10, 20 and 50 banknotes made from polymer include a portrait of Charles on the front and another of him in a transparent window. 

“I am very proud that the bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes, which will carry a portrait of King Charles III,” said Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England.

Related Galleries

“This is a significant moment, as the king is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024,” he added.

In 1960, Queen Elizabeth made her debut on the Bank of England’s banknotes, seven years after her coronation in 1953. She was the first monarch to appear on the country’s banknotes.

The official coin effigy of King Charles III on a 50 pence and £5 Crown commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, during an announcement regarding the designs for the new coins and notes depicting King Charles III at the Worshipful Company Of Cutlers, at Cutlers' Hall, London. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
The official coin effigy of King Charles III on a 50 pence and £5 Crown commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, during an announcement regarding the designs for the new coins and notes depicting King Charles III at the Worshipful Company of Cutlers, at Cutlers’ Hall in London. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images PA Images via Getty Images

On Dec. 8, the first coin featuring King Charles’ portrait started circulating. He appears on a 50 pence coin with his profile turned to the left, in contrast to the queen’s, which faced the opposite way.

Regarding the new coins, 4.9 million 50 pence coins will enter circulation at 9,452 different branches across the country. 

Coins with the queen’s face are likely to remain in circulation as there are around 27 billion in existence.

“Today marks a new era for U.K. coinage, with the effigy of King Charles III appearing on 50ps in circulation. It’s a fantastic opportunity for coin collectors to add to their collections, or start one for the first time,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Hot Summer Bags

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Making It Reign: King Charles III First Banknotes Unveiled

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad