Looking for Luxury? Try These 5 Less Expected Locales

Jet-setting this season?

The cost and chaos of travel have been ascending as post-pandemic revenge traveling flourishes and inflation lurks — all while airlines are both aircraft- and staff-strapped.

For the discerning traveler, climbing airfare may not translate to a staycation, but those looking to get greater value for their money may want to think past the beaten path.

“You often see this with travel, where you get certain destinations in certain parts of the world that get most of the eyeballs or conversation around it and there’s usually places just beside them that are just as compelling but not as well-known, and what you get with that is more value,” says Tom Marchant, cofounder of tailor-made luxury travel company Black Tomato, which handcrafts itineraries.

It may not be the height of splendor or a splashy stay, but there are other ways and places to indulge. Think of it as travel’s answer to fashion’s quiet luxury.

Here, a sampling of Black Tomato’s recommendations for the season, with mini itineraries to consider.

Portugal

Sandstone cliffs at Gale Beach in Comporta, Portugal. Courtesy of Black Tomato

“Traditionally, a lot of people are heading for the summer in France, which makes a lot of sense, but places like Portugal are so desirable…the quality of food and drink there is so good wherever you go that you could have fantastic meals in places like Lisbon and Porto and Comporta that aren’t quite as expensive as other European counterparts, and it’s really just a really, really beautiful country with great wineries and places to explore,” Marchant says. “Although it is known, it’s a little less known…and that’s more what we’re directing people to.”

For the Person Who Wants the Barefoot Luxury Vibes of Nantucket: A Black Tomato Itinerary for Portugal

First off, travel during the “shoulder season” or May to June and August to September.

Start things off in buzzy Lisbon, where food and wine are a great value and there are a plethora of great local spots to check out. Splurge on sundowners at Bairro Alto Hotel’s rooftop for a spectacular view over cocktails. We would recommend then doing a self-drive (a short one) in a rental car to Ericiera to stay at Immerso Hotel, which is right outside of the village. The town has very surf-y vibes, like Montauk without the fancy stores, so what it was like 20 years ago, medieval set-up. Immerso is a splendid spot and a great value. If you go in the shoulder season you will also avoid the throngs of tourists. We would then recommend driving onward to Comporta, which gives serious barefoot luxury vibes and is considered by many to be the Nantucket for well-heeled Lisboans, and stay at Sublime Comporta, which is best in class. Very laid-back, chic, a perfect way to round out a trip. Three nights in Lisbon, two nights at Immerso and two nights Sublime Comporta.

Sri Lanka

Cape Weligama moon pool, Sri Lanka. Courtesy of Black Tomato

“Further afield, thinking out the Indian Ocean way, we love Sri Lanka and we have for many years,” Marchant says. “It went quiet for some time but it’s coming back and it’s just exceptionally great value.”

For the Person Who Loves Adventure: Black Tomato Itinerary for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a “stunning and wonderfully intimate country,” according to the company. “The sublime landscape is dotted with temples and Ceylon silver tipped mountains, and visiting this country, that has been through a lot the past decade, also feels especially poignant right now and tourism provides enormous support to local economies. We would advise an itinerary to take in the following properties: Ulagalla, Anasa Wellness Resort, Wild Coast Tented Lodge, Cape Weligama and for a splurge, Amanwella.”

“We would organize a range of special experiences, from cycling in a rustic village in Sigiriya akin to this: Weave along hidden paths to ancient jungle-enveloped structures, neighboring local villages whilst overlooking the breathtaking view of Pidurangala rock, which has been occupied on and off for more than 2,500 years by monks and hold a number of historical legends. Glide by unfrequented village life, local temples, burning incense, rice farmers and smiling children. There is no better way to experience the local landscape than by bike, an opportunity to really explore its meandering paths and lanes.…Cycle your way to the nearby market to pick up your vegetables and fruits. After, cook and enjoy an authentic Sri Lankan meal with a local family. And of course, a Sri Lankan safari, with a Nachchaduwa sunset scenic jeep drive. In the afternoon you will be met at your hotel and explore the local area by four-wheel drive on a journey in search of cultural, natural and historical highs. The route takes in ancient reservoirs, lakes, farmland and local villages, and provides a visual introduction to rural village life. Witness the seasonalities of rice cultivation, travel through areas of indigenous forest, and observe local fisherman. Drawn to water, patches of forest and farmland, elephants are ever-present, yet champions at blending in.”

Slovenia

Relais & Chateaux Otočec Castle Hotel outdoor seating area, Slovenia. Courtesy of Black Tomato

Slovenia, Marchant says, is “still a secret. People know it, places like Lake Bled are just picture perfect, but you get there and your spend goes further. And you’re not far from places like Turkey and Croatia when you’re in Slovenia, so you can combine a trip there.”

For the Foodie: A Sample Black Tomato Itinerary for Slovenia

“While often overshadowed by its more well-known neighbors in Italy, Slovenia is a hot bed of culinary talent and a fascinating diaspora of different cultural confluences. Even some of the most astute foodies say that the food in Slovenia can rival that of both Italy and Spain. Slovenia also offers a great value and the proximity to Venice (two hours by car) make it easy to get to, and also accessible via Air France (Paris stopover then onward to Ljubljana) or via Turkey. Given the proximity to Croatia, and the fact you don’t even need a passport to cross over between countries, you can spend a day truffle hunting in Istria before making your way back to Slovenia. In the winter it gives serious “Narnia” vibes with fresh snow, but regardless of season, Hotel Milka that is a new addition to the Julian Alps is a must for where to stay. Would also stay at the Intercontinental in Ljublana, or for a more boutique take, Otočec Castle in the countryside. There are a number of ways to experience the culinary delights here, from hole in the wall local favorites to impressively Michelin-ed bigger players.”

Guatemala

Panajachel, Guatemala. Courtesy of Black Tomato

“Somewhere like Guatemala, speaking of value, is quite nice…airfares aren’t too taxing down there, you’ve got all these amazing jungles and it’s still quite under the radar and it’s beautiful to explore,” Marchant says.

For the Nature Lover: A Black Tomato Itinerary for Guatemala

“Guatemala often gets overshadowed by some of its Latin American neighbors but that isn’t entirely fair as it’s a mecca of culture, personality and resplendent beauty. We would start things off in Antigua and stay at Villa Bokeh, a beautiful boutique Relais & Chateaux property that opened a few years ago to much acclaim (and still offers a great value). Food, drink and experiences are all offered at a great value in Guatemala, and Antigua is a very walkable and beautifully colorful city full of rich history. You would be remiss not to spend a few days in the stunning Lake Atitlán region, and for a slight splurge, go ahead and book Casa Polopo, which is the best and has dramatic views. We can even arrange a spiritual blessing by a local shaman. Afterward, if you want to kick up the adventure and natural world quotient, we offer a multiday hike and camping trip deep in the jungles of Guatemala and along with the helpful aid of a helicopter to truly off-the-grid locales, you can even take part in archaeological excavations in Mayan ruins that are not accessible to the public. The natural world is really what’s on display here and worth pursuing. We would advise at least nine nights for proper exploration.”

Laos

Amantaka poolside dining, Laos.

Coming out of the pandemic, Marchant says parts of Asia, particularly the Indochina region and places like Laos, have “great offers and opportunities to stay in special places where the value is superb, and we’ve really seen a big resurgence of interest among trip seekers to go there.”

For the Person Who Wants to Relax: A Black Tomato Itinerary for Laos

“Meditation and spirituality underpin everything in Laos, and this special and oft overlooked corner of the world is one of the most spectacular and well worth the journey. We would recommend 10 nights in Laos to take in some of the very best of the country. Experiences would include, on arrival, a traditional Baci ceremony, a Laotian tradition that predates Buddhism: the Baci, a traditional welcoming ceremony before dining on Luang Prabang and Laotian specialties, and of course, a morning yoga/meditation at Ban Sing (Boat cruise) where after breakfast at your hotel, we board a boat cruise from town to Ban Sing village, with scenic views of mountains and forests. Upon arrival, your private yoga/meditation trainer will set up a platform either under a giant Bhuddi Tree by the Mekong River or in the temple for your session. You should definitely explore the 4,000 Islands by kayak and hiking, which is why you would go on to Pakse after Luang Prabang. You should stay at Satri House Luang Prabang, La Folie in Pakse, and Amantaka as the finale — and splurge.”