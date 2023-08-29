Joseph Altuzarra Forays Into Home Furnishings With West Elm Kids Collection

MILAN — For the first time, designer Joseph Altuzarra’s upscale style can now be found in the home and for a moderate price.

West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, revealed Monday the launch of a new West Elm kids collection in collaboration with the founder and creative director of the Altuzarra women’s ready-to-wear fashion brand. The collaboration marks the French American designer’s entry into the home furnishings sector.

With celestial elements and elevated handcrafted finishes and upscale textiles, the Joseph Altuzarra for West Elm Kids collection features furniture and decorative accessories that are infused with Altuzarra’s own hand-drawn motifs of moons, stars and hot air balloons.

West Elm said the line was created as “a love letter to the designer’s two daughters and celebrates the signature artistry of Altuzarra while maintaining kid-friendly functionality.”

“When I became a father, I discovered a white space for chic, sophisticated interiors that were both beautiful and functional. Together with West Elm Kids, we created pieces that harmoniously blend style and practicality, capturing the whimsy and wonder of childhood,” the designer said in a statement.

Altuzarra tested the waters in 2020 with a collaboration with a handful of Etsy artisans to create limited-edition home decor items including tie-dye silk pillows, dog beds, ceramic vases, woven baskets, candlestick holders, notebooks covered in silk tie dye and woven placemats.

Sector-wide, fashion brands are making a splash in home decor and interiors, driven by the nesting and home entertainment trend sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, West Elm and L.A. fashion brand Rhode launched a collaboration for the home with decorative accessories, plates, glasses and colorful textiles.

In April, Marni unveiled tableware with Belgian design label Serax, and an upscale wallpaper series with Italian wall covering-maker LondonArt.

In July, Ulla Johnson made her first home décor foray, with a summer tablescape capsule made in partnership with Cabana and sold exclusively on Net-a-porter.

The Joseph Altuzarra for West Elm Kids 42-piece collection includes key items like an upholstered crib, priced at $1,199; a seven drawer dresser at $1,599, and a pendant light priced at $299. The collection is available on westelm.com.