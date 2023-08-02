Claudia Schiffer Unveils Dinnerware Collection With Bordallo Pinheiro

LONDON — Claudia Schiffer is expanding her collaboration with the historic Portuguese ceramics-maker Bordallo Pinheiro, unveiling a dinnerware collection with her signature butterfly motif.

This is the second time Schiffer has worked with Bordallo Pinheiro, whose designs she began collecting years ago after Portuguese friends gave her a cheese plate adorned with little ceramic mice. She eventually approached the company, which is based in Caldas da Rainha on Portugal’s west coast, about collaborating.

The new Cloudy Butterflies dinnerware features the winged insect motif that she helped to design. It is inspired by hills, fields and farmland that surround her English home and by the countryside where she grew up near the River Rhine in Germany.

There are butterfly-shaped dishes and serving plates and a pitcher, cereal bowls and mugs with the insect motif. The palette takes in cream and earthy, brown tones and prices range from 30 euros to 130 euros.

Schiffer’s initial collaboration with Bordallo Pinheiro debuted in 2020 and included ceramic wall pieces, vases, and fruit and salad bowls decorated with butterflies in a variety of colors.

She also created glass vases with Bordallo Pinheiro’s sister company Vista Alegre. Both collections were called Cloudy Butterflies by Claudia Schiffer.

Asked why she went back for more, Schiffer said by email that her first collection did so well “it made sense to extend the range and move into dinnerware. I developed the butterfly designs further, keeping the playful edge, but bringing in more warm colors, such as the soft browns and cream.

The Cloudy Butterflies by Claudia Schiffer dinnerware collection made by Bordallo Pinheiro.

“They work well all year round, as well as with other Bordello Pinheiro collections. And it’s great to see people mixing the pieces together, as I do at home. We also introduced new pieces like bowls and mugs for lunch or breakfast. There is also a pitcher, which I use for milk or orange juice, but also for flowers or just as a beautiful object on the table,” Schiffer added.

Like some of her fellow supermodels, Schiffer has been building a portfolio career since she stepped off the catwalk.

She’s put a strong focus on collaborations, following her passions and interests and serving as creative director of fashion and design brands.

In past years she has published an eponymous coffee table book with Rizzoli and curated a ’90s fashion photography exhibition at the Museum Kunstpalast with accompanying art book published by Prestel.

She has also been working in film (her husband is the English director and producer Matthew Vaughn). She is an executive producer at Cloudy Productions and the co-owner of Marv Films with Vaughn.

To mark her 50th birthday in 2020, Schiffer rolled out special designs with Frame Denim, Bamford and Lucie Kaas.

She also put together a capsule collection for Versace, while the @BarbieStyle channel unveiled two recreated designer looks inspired by runway styles that Schiffer modeled years ago.

Bordallo Pinheiro was founded in Portugal in 1884, and specializes in earthenware ceramics. The company said it uses centuries-old techniques to reproduce models and create contemporary products.

The brand regularly partners with artists and designers from around the world. In the past, Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro have partnered with Christian Lacroix Maison and Oscar de la Renta.