EXCLUSIVE: CB2 Launches the Ackerman Modern Collection

MILAN — Jovial, otherworldly, eclectic, Californian are just a few adjectives that could be used to define the work of husband-and-wife duo Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman who, if they were still alive today, would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in September.

Their daughter and steward of their legacy, Laura Ackerman-Shaw, said the launch of the inaugural Ackerman Modern collection as part of CB2’s Design Legends roster couldn’t be more fitting to honor their enduring love story. Crate & Barrel’s design-forward sister brand will introduce the Ackerman Modern collection later Thursday on its website, featuring the upbeat, Bauhaus-spirited patterns that continue to echo among younger generations.

The collection includes pieces designed by Evelyn and Jerome individually and as partners, spanning more than 60 years of work, which was mostly carried out in their legendary Los Angeles studio between 1948 and 2012. Within the lineup are 20 designs, including eight pieces of wall decor, four rug collections, two vases, a barware set, three pillows, one throw and a bedding collection (duvet and shams) in multiple sizes. All designs are exclusive to CB2.

A space featuring the Op 66 Wool Tapestries designed in 1968 and was offered in multiple color ways similar to those CB2 is offering. Courtesy of CB2

While working closely with Ackerman-Shaw, some items are the result of a fresh interpretation of the Ackermans’ work, while CB2 developed all pieces with original patterns.

Ackerman-Shaw explained that the designs within this assortment are an authentic extension of her parents’ artistic vision and honor the heritage of each piece.

“We’ve stayed true to the original designs while modernizing the presentation. By applying designs to different materials and products, working with trending colorways and repurposing patterns to create new looks, we developed new interpretations that cast their design legacy into the future,” she said in an interview.

Ackerman-Shaw’s parents met in Detroit in 1948 at an interior design studio, where Evelyn was working at the time. They were married the same year and moved to California after completing a master’s degree in fine arts. For half a century, the Los Angeles-based artist/designers are credited with their integral role in defining California’s midcentury modernist aesthetic — including with iconic mosaics, ceramics (Jerome’s specialty), tapestries, wood carvings and more.

As CB2 ushers in this latest collection, Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman will join the retailer’s growing roster of Design Legends, which began with a reissued collection from American interior designer Paul McCobb in 2020, and has expanded to include Cuban interior designer Clara Porset, Germany’s Robert Wengler and Italy’s Gianfranco Frattini. Last April, Italy’s Cassina ushered in another Los Angeles husband and wife duo, Charles and Ray Eames, into its own hall of fame roster, called iMaestri.

CB2’s president Ryan Turf said Design Legends is a way to teach younger generations about various movements and iconic creatives, though he described the Ackerman’s aesthetic as “timeless.”

“Though their work came to shape the style of California midcentury modern design, Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman drew from a variety of sources and time periods. The Lejon Throw [from the CB2 collection], for instance, was inspired by medieval art and tapestries and is woven of fine merino wool. We believe details like these, and their artistry make the collection a timeless addition to our assortment and anyone’s home today just as it did in previous decades,” he said.

The Lejon Throw showcases the Ackermans’ deep knowledge of fine art and skilled artisan craft. Courtesy of CB2

The company said the collection will be on sale exclusively on CB2’s website, with prices ranging from $25 to $2,900. Keeping the collection affordable is key to preserving the Ackermans’ values and beliefs, Ackerman-Shaw reflected.

“My parents strove to create pieces that were beautiful, affordable and accessible, pieces that were meant to be lived with and enjoyed. At the heart of my parents’ narrative is a love story — for each other and design. They were true partners in their life and business and I think that they would be very proud to see their lifelong collaboration expand in this way.”