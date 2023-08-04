True Religion Enters Home Market

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: True Religion, the American apparel and sportswear brand known for its signature jeans pocket stitching, will enter the home market in January through a partnership with Envogue.

The New York-based Envogue, a wholesaler, distributor and design house of home textiles and home decor products, has been licensed to produce bedding sheets and comforters, decorative pillows, bath and area rugs, and towels; desk and bath organization products, and kitchen mitts, aprons, table linens and mats. Prices will range from $29 to $49 for decorative pillows and up to $199 for bedding. The collection will be sold through True Religion’s own stores and website as well as at major retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our licensed partners have been instrumental in helping us realize True Religion’s potential as a full lifestyle brand,” Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, said in a statement. “Envogue’s deep relationships within the industry, extensive expertise across a wide range of home categories, and in-house design team that really understands True Religion’s DNA make them the perfect partner for us.”

Said Nidhi Jain, CEO of Envogue, said, “We look forward to bringing to life True Religion’s brand heritage and one-of-a-kind aesthetics across an exciting array of home products.”

True Religion is just the latest American fashion brand to enter the home market. This year, Banana Republic launched home products, and two years ago, Banana’s sister division Gap started offering home products in collaboration with Walmart. Rebecca Minkoff launched her first home line last year, and Norma Kamali added home to her repertoire in 2021.