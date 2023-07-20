Milan’s Studio Pesca Unveils Revamped Hub for Fresh Talents

MILAN — With its fluorescent lights and floral installation in the shower, Studio Pesca unveiled its newly remodeled space in the heart of Milan’s Chinatown neighborhood on Via Paolo Sarpi for its third birthday, with a stylish revamp by set designer, stylist and interior architect Greta Cevenini.

Founded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Studio Pesca (Studio Peach) was started by Benedetta Gambino in 2020. Today the creative studio is composed of numerous talents that include art direction, content production, graphic design, social media, web development, editorial projects and events, and collaborates with a roster of brands ranging from food and beverage to design.

(L to R) Benedetta Gambino and Greta Cevenini Nicolo Panzeri

Alias Spaghetti chairs, as well as mirrored metal stools designed by architect Sofia Albrigo contrasting with walls awash in a shade of bright green by Sikkens, were among the special pieces used by Cevenini in the space to reflect the studio’s creative ecosystem. Elsewhere, a kitchen island designed by Zerogloss, office seating by Lapalma, lighting by Vesoi, a floral creation set inside the bathroom designed by Mariachiara Manelli and artwork conceived by Louis Lambert, aka 3ttman from Varsi Art & Lab, all set the tone for the vibrant studio.

Studio Pesca Nicolo Panzeri

“As a creative studio it is important to express our flair in all areas that accord with our nature, from curating a convivial occasion to forging artistic collaborations,” Cevenini said.

A dinner of tacos garnished with pickled onions by Alfredo Chirizzi, aka Chef Alfio, was laid out for journalists, interior decorators, collectors and designers alike, who feted the occasion last week while fanning themselves and chatting on one of the hottest days of the year. Studio Pesca offers a variety of services, like creative direction and website construction for design-forward brands like bedding label Casa Parini and fashion-forward shoe brand Riihé.

Studio Pesca hosted its anniversary dinner in Milan’s Chinatown neighborhood. Francesco Terramagna

Amid the rise of co- and smart-working spaces that ignite creativity, Studio Pesca’s goal is to set up a creative space where beauty permeates and like-minded professionals are inspired to push the envelope: “Studio Pesca’s intimate vision is reflected in a clean, clear and defined aesthetic enriched by extravagant elements that symbolize the desire to always push a little further.”