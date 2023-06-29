11 New Documentaries to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Max and More Streaming Platforms

A diverse selection of documentaries is set to hit streaming services in July, exploring themes ranging from music to true crime, archaeology to football. Among the upcoming documentaries in July are Netflix’s “Wham!,” Hulu‘s “The Ashley Madison Affair” and Max‘s “Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia.”

This month’s selection of documentaries offers something to appeal to everyone’s interest and tastes from exploration of historic sites to how modern phone apps went from popular to their downfall. Buckle up and prepare for a learning experience.