11 New Documentaries to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Max and More Streaming Platforms

A diverse selection of documentaries is set to hit streaming services in July, exploring themes ranging from music to true crime, archaeology to football. Among the upcoming documentaries in July are Netflix’s “Wham!,” Hulu‘s “The Ashley Madison Affair” and Max‘s “Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia.”
This month’s selection of documentaries offers something to appeal to everyone’s interest and tastes from exploration of historic sites to how modern phone apps went from popular to their downfall. Buckle up and prepare for a learning experience.
“Unknown: The Lost Pyramid”
Netflix
For fans of Egyptian archaeology, this documentary is part of a series that will be released throughout the month. “Uknown: The Lost Pyramid” follows Egyptian archaeologists as they search for a buried pyramid and uncover tombs and artifacts from 4,000 years ago.
- Date: July 3
“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch”
Netflix
“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” is an investigative reality docuseries about a ranch and the surrounding areas that have been famous for UFO sightings and paranormal activity. The series follows a team of scientists as they conduct research as to why this particular area is so prone to these potential anomalies.
- Date: July 5
"Wham!"
Netflix
George Michael graced the world with his famous vocal cords and musicality. “Wham!” follows the story of the band that helped catapult him to fame.
- Date: July 5
"CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair"
Hulu
CMA Fest is celebrating its 15th annual year, and the milestone moment has been documented on film. Fans take a journey into the past and see how one of the biggest nights in country music evolved to be the show-stopping event it is today.
- Date: July 5
"The Ashley Madison Affair"
Hulu
In 2002, dating website Ashley Madison sought to bring the business of married people having affairs to the internet. In 2015, the website experienced a data hack exposing users’ information and affecting the lives of their users. While the site is still standing, the lives of many of its users were transformed.
Date: July 7
"Unknown: Killer Robots"
Netflix
Fans of “Black Mirror” might consider “Unknown: Killer Robots” the series come to life in some ways. The documentary explores how artificial intelligence is being applied in military applications.
- Date: July 10
"Quarterback"
Netflix
NFL fans might not have their football season right now, but they can enjoy seeing some of their favorite players in this candid docuseries. Featured players include Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota as this series takes us into their home lives.
- Date: July 12
"The Jewel Thief"
Hulu
Diamonds are both a girl and a thief’s best friend. “The Jewel Thief” follows a firsthand account of Gerald Blanchard, a man considered one of the greatest criminal masterminds in the world. Two detectives track Blanchard around the globe as he’s on his way to becoming one of the most famous criminals of all time.
- Date: July 13
“Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas”
Netflix
Imagine Dragons fans can enjoy this documentary following the band performing their chart-topping hits in Las Vegas. The documentary also includes old interviews and commentary from the band members and discussions about their highs and lows on the road to success.
- Date: July 14
“Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia”
Max
HQ Trivia had its glory days, when people treated Trivia like consumable content. Now, it seems like HQ Trivia is gone with the wind. In “Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia” the app’s meteoric rise to fame and demise is explored.
- Date: July 20
"The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders"
Netflix
Juana Barraza was one of Mexico’s most famous serial killers. A former professional wrestler, this documentary gives insight into who she is and the series of murders she committed.
- Date: July 27