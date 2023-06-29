×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2023

11 New Documentaries to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Max and More Streaming Platforms

From documentaries for true crime lovers to those interested in the future of sci-fi, July has brought a round of engaging films and series.

Quarterback. (L to R) Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Skye Mahomes in Quarterback. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Skye Mahomes in "Quarterback." Courtesy of Netflix

A diverse selection of documentaries is set to hit streaming services in July, exploring themes ranging from music to true crime, archaeology to football. Among the upcoming documentaries in July are Netflix’s “Wham!,” Hulu‘s “The Ashley Madison Affair” and Max‘s “Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia.”

This month’s selection of documentaries offers something to appeal to everyone’s interest and tastes from exploration of historic sites to how modern phone apps went from popular to their downfall. Buckle up and prepare for a learning experience.

