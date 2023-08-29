12 New Documentaries to Watch in September on Netflix, Hulu, Max and More Streaming Platforms

September marks a new month for streaming content, with streaming platforms offering documentaries covering a wide variety of topics, from sports to fashion.
Apple TV+’s “The Super Models” explores the careers of groundbreaking models Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in this new documentary directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams. Meanwhile, Netflix‘s “Wrestlers,” directed and executive produced by Greg Whiteley, takes viewers on a journey about a gym that once produced some of the WWE’s most successful stars.
Other titles debuting on streaming platforms in September include Hulu’s “The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction” and Disney+’s “Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory.”
"The Saint of Second Chances"
Michael Veeck spent his life in the shadow of his famous Hall of Fame baseball owner father Bill Veeck. The Veeck name was prestigious in the world of baseball until Michael blew up his father’s career. Now the younger Veeck goes on a comeback journey to restore his family’s name and makes many discoveries along the way.
- Netflix
- Sept. 19
"Predators"
“Predators” is a captivating nature documentary following five species of predator around the world. It’s the closet an audience can to get a real life “Lion King.” The documentary also follows polar bears and wild dogs as they work to survive in their respective environments.
- Netflix
- Sept. 6
"Welcome to Wrexham"
Ryan Reynolds is back with “Welcome to Wrexham,” the multi-Emmy-nominated sports docuseries that follows the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. that he co-owns with Rob McElhenney. The pair returns to document the adventures of the club in another season sure to entertain soccer fans.
- Hulu
- Sept. 13
"Wrestlers"
Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky, is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include WWE stars Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. In the last few years, the gym has fallen on hard times. “Wrestlers” chronicles the fight to keep the gym, currently operating at a loss, open.
- Date: Sept. 13
- Platform: Netflix
"Intervention"
A+E’s documentary series on people trying to overcome addiction lands on Netflix with its 22nd season this September. The series explores the laws, trials and tribulations as subjects work through their addictions and how their struggles impact those around them.
- Platform: Netflix
- Date: Sept. 15
"The Darkness Within La Luz Del Mundo"
Victims of abuses from La Luz Del Mundo church leaders and church patrons speak out about the horrors they faced within the church in this new documentary. In 2019, Naasón Joaquín García, leader of La Iglesia de La Luz del Mundo and self-proclaimed “Apostle of Jesus Christ”, was arrested in the United States on 26 charges, including human trafficking, rape and child pornography.
- Platform: Netflix
- Date: Sept. 28
"Encounters"
“Encounters,” a new documentary, brings forth revelations from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources that for decades was relegated to the realm of conspiracy theories.
- Platform: Netflix
- Date: Sept. 27
"Never Let Him Go"
“Never Let Him Go” is a true crime documentary that follows the story of Steve Johnson’s decades-long journey to find out what happened to his brother Scott, whose body was originally found at the bottom of a cliff in Australia in 1988; his death ruled a suicide. However, the circumstances around Scott’s death were murky and it was believed by many to be a hate crime since he was gay.
- Platform: Hulu
- Date: Sept. 6
"The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction"
When the Twin Towers fell after two terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, it changed the course of American history. For decades, conspiracy theories have been put forth as to how and why it happened. Through a series of interviews with engineers, intelligence officers and the military, these theories are explored in this new documentary.
- Platform: Hulu
- Date: Sept. 7
"Donyale Luna: Supermodel"
Donyale Luna is one of the unsung groundbreaking faces of the fashion industry. She was the first Black model to grace the cover of both Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. She’s remained relatively obscure despite her impressive body of work and her collaborations with the top fashion photographers of the 20th century.
- Platform: Max
- Date: Sept. 13
"Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory"
Bertie Gregory is back to take his audience and adventures all around the world to explore wildlife. This time, he is exploring everywhere from Antarctica to South Africa, as he and his team brave subzero seas, snow-capped mountains, and sleep suspended 120 feet in the air to reveal the challenges animals endure, their fierce rivalries and how they are evolving to the changing planet.
- Platform: Disney +
- Date: Sept. 13
"The Super Models"
“The Super Models” takes us back to the ’80s, when four fashion legends — Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — took the fashion world by storm and dominated the runways from Milan to Paris. Together these four women would become as famous as some of the designers they walked the runway for.
- Platform: Apple TV+
- Date: Sept. 20