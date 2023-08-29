12 New Documentaries to Watch in September on Netflix, Hulu, Max and More Streaming Platforms

September marks a new month for streaming content, with streaming platforms offering documentaries covering a wide variety of topics, from sports to fashion.

Apple TV+’s “The Super Models” explores the careers of groundbreaking models Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in this new documentary directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams. Meanwhile, Netflix‘s “Wrestlers,” directed and executive produced by Greg Whiteley, takes viewers on a journey about a gym that once produced some of the WWE’s most successful stars.

Other titles debuting on streaming platforms in September include Hulu’s “The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction” and Disney+’s “Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory.”