8 New Movies to Stream on Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and More in July 2023

Streaming services are slated to debut a number of movies in July. The soon-to-come films center around a range of topics, including scandalous investigations, rags-to-riches stories and thrilling sci-fi cinematic projects.

Netflix‘s “They Cloned Tyrone” is one of the highly-anticipated films, which sees Teyonah Parris, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx exploring a hidden government conspiracy. Max is adding to the fantasy with “Gray Matter,” a film about a family that possesses supernatural human abilities.

Among the streaming platforms leading the upcoming projects are also Apple TV+ and Prime Video. Here, WWD showcases all of the new movie titles dropping on streaming services in July 2023. Read on for more.