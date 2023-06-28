8 New Movies to Stream on Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and More in July 2023

Streaming services are slated to debut a number of movies in July. The soon-to-come films center around a range of topics, including scandalous investigations, rags-to-riches stories and thrilling sci-fi cinematic projects.
Netflix‘s “They Cloned Tyrone” is one of the highly-anticipated films, which sees Teyonah Parris, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx exploring a hidden government conspiracy. Max is adding to the fantasy with “Gray Matter,” a film about a family that possesses supernatural human abilities.
Among the streaming platforms leading the upcoming projects are also Apple TV+ and Prime Video. Here, WWD showcases all of the new movie titles dropping on streaming services in July 2023. Read on for more.
“Gold Brick”
This international film follows a factory worker who secretly starts to traffic luxury perfumes without his employer’s knowledge. The scheme is an effort for him to move up the social ladder.
- Date: July 6
- Platform: Netflix
“The Out-Laws”
This comedic film stars Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine as a couple who are set to get married, when suddenly DeVine’s bank workplace is held up by robbers. The film is also Adam Sandler’s latest production credit under his company Happy Madison Productions. Other cast members include Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Michael Rooker.
- Date: July 7
- Platform: Netflix
“Los Iniciados”
Set in Bogotá, Columbia, Frank Molina, a crime reporter, dives into a dangerous homicide investigation. The film is set in the future, 2031 to be exact, where water is being rationed, blackouts are a frequent occurrence and people are fighting to gain power in the city.
- Date: July 7
- Platform: Prime Video
“Gray Matter”
From “Project Greenlight” selected director Meko Winbush, “Gray Matter” is a science fiction film that follows Ayla and her daughter Aurora. The pair possess magical powers and toil through their past, fate and future. This is Winbush’s feature film, debuting on the same day as the latest season of “Project Greenlight.”
- Date: July 13
- Platform: Max
“Bird Box: Barcelona”
After a strange force destroys the world’s population, Sebastian struggles to survive while navigating the now-empty stress of Barcelona. The film is an add-on to the 2018 film “Bird Box” which starred Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes.
- Date: July 14
- Platform: Netflix
“They Cloned Tyrone”
“They Cloned Tyrone” is the latest upcoming sci-fi movie from the mind of Juel Taylor, about a number of chilling events that cause an arbitrarily-formed trio to dig deep into a government conspiracy. It stars Teyonah Parris, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.
- Date: July 21
- Platform: Netflix
“Paradise”
This thriller is set in a world where people can trade years of their life for money. A certain couple is faced with the issue when they have to pay for 40 years of their lives, an act that threatens their love, future and overall mortality.
- Date: July 27
- Platform: Netflix
“The Beanie Bubble”
Combining power, betrayal and fortune, “The Beanie Bubble” tells the story of Ty Warner, a toy salesman who created a wide-acclaimed stuffed-toy business with the help of three women. The film stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. Based on the book by Zac Bissonnette, the film is inspired by the real Ty Warner, who became a billionaire in the ‘90s for his creation of the Beanie Babies.
- Date: July 28
- Platform: Apple TV+