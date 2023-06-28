×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shopify Debuts Tool to Help Content Creators Make More Money

Fashion

This Red Carpet Fav Looked to Old Hollywood for Resort

Eye

Pirelli Calendar to Be Photographed by a Prince

8 New Movies to Stream on Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and More in July 2023

Among the new titles coming in July is Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" and Apple TV+'s "The Beanie Bubble."

(L to R) John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles in "They Cloned Tyrone."
(L to R) John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles in "They Cloned Tyrone." Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Streaming services are slated to debut a number of movies in July. The soon-to-come films center around a range of topics, including scandalous investigations, rags-to-riches stories and thrilling sci-fi cinematic projects.

Netflix‘s “They Cloned Tyrone” is one of the highly-anticipated films, which sees Teyonah Parris, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx exploring a hidden government conspiracy. Max is adding to the fantasy with “Gray Matter,” a film about a family that possesses supernatural human abilities. 

Among the streaming platforms leading the upcoming projects are also Apple TV+ and Prime Video. Here, WWD showcases all of the new movie titles dropping on streaming services in July 2023. Read on for more.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad